Week 9 Overreactions: MSU beats Michigan, OSU holds off PSU, UGA blows out UF

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI's Pat Forde open the show with the pressing question of the weekend...did Pat Forde's car get flipped and destroyed in East Lansing, Michigan? On the field, the Spartans beat their arch-rivals Michigan in the game of the season so far. Also in the Big Ten, Ohio State topped Penn State at home. Who is the favorite to win the conference title? The guys also list off their top 10 ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings this week.

