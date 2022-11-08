Week 9 NFL coaching grades: Bengals, Jets score high marks after big wins; Colts, Raiders fail

Tyler Dragon, USA TODAY
·5 min read

Close games have been the theme this NFL season. Sixty-two games have been decided by a touchdown or less through nine weeks, the most all time at this stage. Six games in Week 9 were decided by three points or fewer.

All four teams in the AFC East have a winning record, the fifth time since 2002 that all four teams in a single division have a winning record through the first nine weeks of a year, per NFL stats.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

POWER RANKINGS: Which team cracks Top 5 after major trade deadline move?

We’ve officially crossed the midway point of the season. How much of an influence did coaches have on the outcomes in Week 9? USA TODAY Sports examined the performances of NFL coaches. Here are their grades for Week 9:

Cincinnati Bengals coaching staff: A

Without star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Zac Taylor and the Bengals coaching staff did a great job of implementing running back Joe Mixon heavily in their offensive game plan. Mixon notched a career-high 211 yards from scrimmage and produced a franchise-record five touchdowns in Sunday’s 42-21 rout against the Carolina Panthers.

The Bengals’ zone run-blocking scheme paved the way for some of Mixon’s longest runs. Cincinnati’s successful zone blocks up front (shown below) allowed Mixon to cut back to the left behind the offensive line. Mixon just had to make Panthers CB Jaycee Horn miss one-on-one on his way to a 14-yard touchdown run.

Mixon is the sixth player in the Super Bowl era with at least 200 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in a single game. The Bengals running back had 26 touches in Week 9.

New York Jets coaching staff: B

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh celebrates with safety Jordan Whitehead (3) after his interception against the Buffalo Bills.
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh celebrates with safety Jordan Whitehead (3) after his interception against the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had season lows in passing yards (205) and passer rating (46.8) in Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. Credit must be given to the Jets defense and the defensive game plan. The Jets defense had five sacks and two interceptions in Sunday’s upset win.

New York rarely blitzed Allen. Instead, it dropped back in coverage and forced Allen to throw passes in traffic. It was an effective game plan because the Jets’ front four was able to create pressure. Allen was under duress for much of the contest. The Jets had 15 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Plus, the Jets’ secondary, led by Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate Sauce Gardner, played great in coverage.

Chicago Bears coaching staff: C

The Bears might’ve found their offensive identity, albeit in a 35-32 loss. Bears quarterback Justin Fields amassed 178 rushing yards in Week 9, the most by a QB in a single game in the Super Bowl era.

Most of Fields’ big gains came on oft-script plays, but the Bears did a solid job of calling plays that required the mobile quarterback to get outside of the pocket. When Fields couldn’t find anyone open downfield, he used his legs.

Chicago has rushed for at least 225 yards in each of its past four games, but the best news might be Fields' emergence with five touchdown passes thrown and QB ratings over 100 in the last two games.

Los Angeles Rams coaching staff: D

The Rams defense held Tom Brady and the Bucs out of the end zone until Tampa Bay’s final possession. Los Angeles decided to play a zone prevent defense that exposed it to plenty of open holes around the field, including on the sideline.

Brady and the Bucs exploited the scheme, and without any timeouts, Brady and the Bucs went 60 yards in 35 seconds to score the game-winning touchdown.

Granted, most teams would’ve played some variation of a zone defense in the same situation. But the Rams’ zone defense was basic and allowed too many open areas around the field.

Indianapolis Colts coaching staff: F

It seems appropriate to give the Colts a failing grade this week. Frank Reich became the second head coach to be fired this season after the Colts lost 26-3 to the New England Patriots to drop their record to 3-5-1.

Indy’s offense had another listless performance. The Colts offense went 0 of 14 on third down and produced a season-low 121 total yards.

Sam Ehlinger, who is the seventh quarterback to start a game for the Colts since 2018, was sacked nine times and threw an interception.

Reich was fired less than 24 hours after the disastrous performance.

Now the Colts are hoping interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who was a Colts offensive lineman from 1999–2011 but has no professional coaching experience, can come save the day. Good luck.           

BONUS

Las Vegas Raiders coaching staff: F

The Raiders have blown three leads of at least 17 points this season. Failing grades can be divided throughout the entire organization.

Coach Josh McDaniels and the 2-6 Raiders are last in the AFC West.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on Twitter @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL coaching grades: Jets excel vs. Josh Allen; Colts, Raiders fail

Latest Stories

  • Get to know Panthers’ Week 10 opponent: Cordarrelle Patterson a new problem to solve

    The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons put on an overtime thriller in Week 8. Two weeks later, the things aren’t looking as rosy for the Panthers.

  • The Daily Sweat: Midweek MACtion was made for nights like Tuesday

    The NBA is off for Election Day, but midweek MACtion helps save the night.

  • Jeff Saturday is 'beloved in Indianapolis': Pat McAfee reacts to Colts coaching news

    Pat McAfee was talking with NFL insider Ian Rapoport when the news broke that Jeff Saturday was the interim coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

  • Blatter says picking Qatar as World Cup host was a 'mistake'

    GENEVA (AP) — Picking Qatar to host the World Cup was a mistake 12 years ago, FIFA’s president at the time Sepp Blatter said Tuesday, again citing a meeting between Nicolas Sarkozy and Michel Platini for swaying key votes. The 86-year-old Blatter spoke with the Swiss newspaper group Tamedia in his first major interview since being acquitted with Platini in July of financial misconduct at FIFA after a trial at federal criminal court. “It’s a country that’s too small,” Blatter said of Qatar, the s

  • Bills QB Allen's status uncertain with throwing elbow injury

    Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he's awaiting the results of tests to determine the severity of the injury sustained a day earlier in a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. “The one definite thing I can tell you is we all know how competitive he is, and I would never count him out,” McDermott said.

  • Reich out, Saturday in as Colts try to fix stagnant offense

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed, so now owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name - former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about an hour apart Monday, less than 24 hours after one of the worst offensive performances in team history. It was an out-of-the-box move in the NFL, where interim coaches are usually promoted from within.

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • NHL best and worst: Karlsson rolling back the years

    Erik Karlsson's resurgence leads this week's edition of the NHL's Best and Worst.

  • Bayern says Davies' World Cup for Canada 'not at risk'

    MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich says Alphonso Davies’ injury is not as bad as initially feared and that his participation in the World Cup for Canada is “not at risk.” The 22-year-old Davies suffered what Bayern said Sunday was a “hamstring strain” in the team’s 3-2 win at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday. He’ll miss Bayern’s last two remaining games before the winter break but should return in time for Qatar. Bayern said its medical department confirmed the diagnosis and “the Canada inte

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Humble, loyal and better than ever, Ellie Black is a national treasure

    There she is, tumbling and twisting her way into the stratosphere in what is arguably the world's most impossible sport. At 27 years of age gymnast Ellie Black is still going strong. She's defying the march of time and some say she is better than ever. More importantly, she's taking this country to new heights on the international stage in a pursuit which is tailored to athletes much younger than herself. "She's not afraid to be so great," exclaimed the effervescent Elfi Schlegel, a Commonwealth

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Tavares scores in third, Maple Leafs beat Hurricanes 3-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — John Tavares scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 Sunday for their first three-game winning streak of the season. Calle Jarnkrok and William Nylander also scored to help Toronto win for the second time in seven road games. Erik Kallgren had 29 saves to get his first victory of the NHL season. Stefan Noesen scored and Frederik Andersen had 18 saves for Carolina, which snapped a four-game winning streak. T

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Judge, Díaz, Turner among 131 free agents after Series ends

    HOUSTON (AP) — Aaron Judge, Edwin Díaz, Trea Turner, Dansby Swanson and Xander Bogaerts were among 131 players who became free agents on Sunday as baseball's business season began just hours after the final out of the World Series. Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón are set to join them in the next few days, among 56 players whose contracts have options that must be decided within five days of the World Series' end. All three pitchers are expected to decline player options, as is sh

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • How Raptors can stay afloat without Pascal Siakam

    Playing without Pascal Siakam will be a tall task for the Raptors, who had been relying on their star forward more than ever.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Red-hot Devils work overtime to burn Flames 4-3

    CALGARY — Fabian Zetterlund scored twice including the overtime winner on Saturday to lead the New Jersey Devils to a sixth straight NHL victory, winning 4-3 over the Calgary Flames. Nathan Bastian, Fabian Zetterlund and Miles Wood also scored for New Jersey (9-3-0), which has won nine of its last 10. Jesper Bratt was held off the scoresheet, snapping his franchise-record point streak to open the season at 11 games. Nazem Kadri, Elias Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov scored for Calgary (5-4-1), which