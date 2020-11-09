Week 9 Fantasy Football Wrap: Steelers @ Cowboys

The 14.5-point favorite Steelers entered the fourth quarter down 10 points but came back, as Ben Roethlisberger shook off what looked like a potentially serious knee injury to throw a late game-winning TD (his third of the day). James Conner, Diontae Johnson, and Chase Claypool somehow all didn’t score in the favorable matchup, but the Steelers became 8-0 for the first time in franchise history anyway … Those who picked Pittsburgh in Survivor got breaks benefitted from a weird sequence at the end of the first half when the team got to re-try a missed field goal thanks to their own false start penalty (right after a CeeDee Lamb fumble).

The Cowboys had zero turnovers in the red zone last season but have committed five over their last six games, as the AFC North is now 7-0 versus the NFC East this season … Garrett Gilbert looked competent enough to keep Dallas’ receivers’ values afloat, although not all three of them, while Ezekiel Elliott gutted it out despite being injured in a tough matchup and with his bye next week (Tony Pollard would be fun in a feature role).

