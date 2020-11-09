Week 9 Fantasy Football Wrap: Giants @ Washington Football Team

Despite playing on the road during a short week against a Washington defense ranked No. 4 in DVOA (#2 against the pass) and coming off its bye, Daniel Jones ironically committed no turnovers for the first time all season (thanks in part to both of his fumbles being recovered by the Giants) — says someone who lost money on WFT and isn’t bitter at all (can someone please alert Logan Thomas he doesn’t need to reestablish himself before recovering a fumble).

Like Joe Theismann and Alex Smith before him, Kyle Allen suffered a gruesome leg injury playing in Washington in November, coincidentally re-opening the door for Smith’s return Sunday … While Golden Tate was told to go home, Evan Engram had another incredibly inefficient game (4.8 YPT), although he did have a diving TD catch. Austin Mack (whose Week 9 “Expert consensus ranking” was the WR #109) somehow led the team in receiving and had more yards than Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton combined … Antonio Gibson scored but had a frustrating game that included an early lost fumble and watching J.D. McKissic get 14 targets (to his three) … Alex Smith had three picks, but he deserves props for throwing for 325 yards and getting 10.2 YPA in relief. The guy had 17 surgeries!

Highlight of the game

Gotta love it!

Terry McLaurin breaks free for 68 yards!



Alex Smith's first touchdown pass since his return!



📺: #NYGvsWAS on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app:

