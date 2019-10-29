Week 9 fantasy football TE ranks: Is the Kittle explosion imminent?

In what’s been a microcosm of the fantasy tight end position, George Kittle has been somewhat of a disappointment this season. After being drafted in the first couple of rounds, Kittle stands outside of the top five fantasy tight ends through 8 weeks.

The 49ers are undefeated, but their combination of a lights-out defense and an unstoppable rushing attack has left Kittle lacking in the big-play department. Yet, that could change in Week 9 against the Cardinals, who have been the worst defense against opposing tight ends this season.

Check out how Kittle and the rest of the TEs stack up in our experts’ rankings for the week:

