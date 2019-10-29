Week 9 fantasy football RB rankings: Bell could deliver his best game of the season

It hasn’t been the best fantasy season for Le’Veon Bell yet. The usage is there — he’s touched the ball double-digit times in every game this season — but the results haven’t yet been consistent.

[Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Well, with the Dolphins on tap for Week 9, the results could be plentiful.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $250K Baller. $10 entry fee and $25K to first place]

Check out where Bell ends up in our experts’ running back rankings for Week 9:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

