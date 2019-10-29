Week 9 fantasy football QB rankings: Dak a top option vs. Giants

The New York Giants defense is one of the top-10 worst when it comes to defending opposing quarterbacks. They’ve allowed the fourth-most passing yards to the position.

That must sound like music to Dak Prescott’s ears.

Prescott and the Cowboys fantasy stars can deliver week-winning performances against the Giants’ weak defense. Check out how Dak stacks up in our experts’ QB rankings for Week 9:

