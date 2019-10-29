Week 9 fantasy football kicker ranks: Prater's powerful leg should be on display vs. OAK

Wonder how far this kick went. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Prater has already made a whopping five field goals of 50-yards or more in 2019, including a 52-yarder in Week 8 (and let’s not forget that monster 61-yarder in the preseason).

[Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, you can understand why Prater is one of the most valuable kickers in fantasy right now.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $250K Baller. $10 entry fee and $25K to first place]

The Lions kicker will surely get more chances to show off his strong leg against the Raiders in Week 9, which is expected to be one of the highest-scoring matchups of the slate. Check out where Prater lands in our experts’ kicker rankings:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

