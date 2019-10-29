Week 9 fantasy football FLEX rankings: Possible smash-spot for Henry incoming

The Panthers have proven themselves a potent pass defense, but we’re beginning to see that they have a serious weakness against the run, as evidenced by Tevin Coleman’s demolition of them in Week 8.

You can imagine how good this must make everyone rostering Derrick Henry, who is set to face the Panthers next.

Check out where Henry lands in our experts’ FLEX rankings for Week 9, and remember to refer to them here for those last-minute lineup decisions!

