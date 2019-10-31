Week 9 Daily Fantasy Football cheatsheet: Attack of the Joneses

Week 9 of the 2019 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six experts have revealed who they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $250K Baller. $10 entry fee and $25K to first place]

Our “Fantasy Football Live” crew is doing a guru challenge again this season. Watch the show all season to see who comes out on top.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Many of our experts like the Jones combination of Marvin and Aaron in Week 9, as both players are looking at plus matchups. Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, Tyler Lockett, and the Philadelphia Eagles DST are also well-represented:

Our experts reveal their most optimal Week 9 DFS lineups.

What do you think of their squads? Let us know who you would choose in the comments and @YahooFantasy !