Week 9 college football winners and losers: Georgia, Ohio State, TCU pass tests away from home

Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Every game seems like a trap game for No, 7 TCU, which pulled off two come-from-behind wins in as many weeks against No. 9 Oklahoma State and No. 22 Kansas State and was again pushed to the limit by a road trip against West Virginia.

Max Duggan's late touchdown pass sealed a 41-31 win against the upset-minded Mountaineers and keeps the Horned Frogs on track for an unexpected Big 12 championship and unbeaten regular season. (And unexpected is putting it mildly.)

Overall, Saturday saw three of the remaining unbeaten teams in the Bowl Subdivision pass tests of varying difficulty as the race for the College Football Playoff prepares for a frantic home stretch.

For No. 2 Ohio State, games against a series of also-ran opponents — Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan State and the like — was poor preparation for No. 13 Penn State, which rebounded from two early turnovers to hold the lead in the fourth quarter.

But the Buckeyes' season-long story has been one of dry spells sandwiched by furious spurts of genius play and production. A week ago, OSU was held in check for one half against Iowa before C.J. Stroud tossed four touchdowns to power a blowout win.

Against the Nittany Lions, OSU responded to a 21-16 deficit with four touchdowns in six minutes, including two in a 34-second span to take a 30-21 lead, and would win 44-31.

At the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, Florida cut No. 1 Georgia's 28-3 halftime lead to 28-20 with one minute left in the third quarter. But the Bulldogs answered with two scores and won 42-20 despite three turnovers and an uneven day from quarterback Stetson Bennett, who completed half of his 38 attempts with two interceptions.

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) hauls in a reception against Florida safety Tre'Vez Johnson (16) and safety Rashad Torrence II (22) during the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field.
Saturday didn't help clear up this wide-open playoff debate. These three frontrunners lead the list of the weekend's biggest winners and losers:

Winners

Kansas State

After coughing up an 18-point lead in last week's loss to the Horned Frogs, the No. 22 Wildcats broke out to a 35-0 halftime lead and pulled off a hugely impressive 48-0 win against No. 9 Oklahoma State. With quarterback Adrian Martinez sidelined, backup Will Howard completed 21 of 37 throws for 296 yards with four touchdowns while outplaying Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders, who finished with 147 yards and an interception. The offense was sparked by running back Deuce Vaughn's 176 yards of total offense and two scores, one as a receiver. The win vaults Kansas State back into position to reach the Big 12 championship game and the New Year's Six and damages significantly the same hopes for the Cowboys.

WILDCATS ROAR: Kansas State leaves no doubt against Oklahoma State

Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish leaned on the running game and dominated the clock in a 41-24 win against No. 16 Syracuse that represents the high point of Marcus Freeman's young tenure. Led by Audric Estime's 123 yards, Notre Dame ran for 246 yards, eclipsing the 200-yard mark for the fourth time in five games, and a season-high four touchdowns. Losses to Marshall and Stanford are hard to forget, and will likely end up defining Freeman's debut if the Irish lose games in November against No. 5 Clemson and No. 11 Southern California. But Notre Dame has played much better football in the past month, that loss to the Cardinal not withstanding, and could end up with eight or nine wins.

Louisville

Louisville notched two defensive touchdowns as part of a 35-point third quarter and forced eight turnovers overall to embarrass No. 10 Wake Forest 48-21 for one of the most important wins of the Scott Satterfield era. Since losing 34-33 to Boston College to open October, the Cardinals have rolled off three consecutive victories to reach the doorstep of bowl eligibility and remove some pressure off Satterfield in a possible make-or-break season. For the Demon Deacons, the loss puts a huge dent in the chance to reach a New Year's Six bowl

Iowa

The Hawkeyes scored a touchdown. Actually, they scored once in the first quarter, again in the second, once in the third and added another in the fourth as the nation's sleepiest and least productive offense stirred to life to beat Northwestern 33-13. Iowa finished with a season-high 393 yards — the best single-game performance since gaining 428 yards against Maryland last October — while quarterback Spencer Petras went over 200 yards passing for the second time this season.

Losers

Penn State

At least the Nittany Lions fared better than in the matchup with No. 4 Michigan, when the Wolverines put up 416 rushing yards in a 24-point win. The loss still serves to essentially eliminate Penn State from Big Ten championship contention and stands as the sixth loss in a row to Ohio State. While running the table against a very kind slate of November games should land the Nittany Lions in the New Year's Six, they will likely finish no higher than third in the Big Ten East for the fifth time in six years.

Auburn

There's good news and bad news. The bad: Auburn lost again, this time 41-27 to Arkansas, and continues to take up occupancy in the cellar of the SEC West. A season that seemed lost well before September has gone just about as expected. The good news, in a silver-lining sort of way, is that every Saturday and every successive loss brings the Tigers closer to making the obvious coaching change involving Bryan Harsin and moving the program in a new direction.

Anyone who watched Virginia and Miami

The only good news is that this game was only available online, making it easy to miss. But even following the scoreboard was painful: Virginia and Miami combined for 14 punts, 4.6 yards per play, eight field goals, zero touchdowns and a single two-point conversion as the Hurricanes won 14-12 in four overtimes. Things have been ugly all season for both teams, with Virginia struggling against any opponent with a pulse — Illinois, Syracuse, Duke and Louisville — and Miami hitting a major stumbling block coming out of the gate under coach Mario Cristobal. The win is the Hurricanes' second in six games and increases the chances of reaching bowl eligibility with games to come against Florida State, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh.

Boston College

Forget about getting back to bowl play or improving upon the six-win total from each of coach Jeff Hafley's first two seasons — Boston College isn't even the best Bowl Subdivision team in New England after losing 13-3 to Connecticut. The Huskies forced five turnovers for the first win in program history against the Eagles, snapping an 0-12-2 mark in a border-state series dating to 1908, and are making some noise under new coach Jim Mora.

