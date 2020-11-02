Week 8 Recap: Ravens seem like the odd man out among AFC's elite

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

It was a wild, windy Week 8 in the NFL where few things were predictable (except for the Kansas City Chiefs easily dispensing of the New York Jets). Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson kick off their Sunday night podcast recapping the clear game of the week between Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens and Ben Roethlisberger’s Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers held on late to defeat their division rival and remain the league’s only unbeaten at 7-0, showing that the Ravens, yet again, might be on the outside looking in when it comes to a spot in this year’s AFC Championship.

Terez & Charles recap all of the Week 8 games so far including Miami’s impressive defensive win over the visiting L.A. Rams, the sliding Titans’ loss to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals & the fourth straight loss for Bill Belichick, Cam Newton and the New England Patriots, who Charles argues are due for a full-on rebuild.

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooSportsNFL.

Follow Charles @CharlesRobinson

Follow Terez @TerezPaylor

Tag your questions for the guys on Twitter with #YahooNFLPodcast

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports Podcast family at https://apple.co/2Abi8jk or at yahoosports.com/podcasts