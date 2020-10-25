Week 8 Overreaction: IU sinks PSU, Schiano vs Pruitt, Fun Belt > Big 12?

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports College Podcast

Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde whip around the country and recap all the wild action from the sport we love the most. The guys begin with Indiana’s upset of #5 Penn State, dashing the Nittany Lions playoff hopes in the process. Staying in the Big Ten, did Michigan and Wisconsin find quarterbacks?

Dan then presents quite the theory about the Sun Belt and Coastal Carolina before the trio picks their weekly Heisman trophy winners.

