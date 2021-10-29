Here is the Week 8 injury report for the Carolina Panthers-Atlanta Falcons game

In this article:

The Carolina Panthers’ released their final injury report for Sunday’s Week 8 game against the Falcons.

A number of players remain injured and some will return. Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he expects Shaq Thompson to play Sunday. He’ll test out the foot Saturday.

He said is uncertain about cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Here is this week’s report:

CAROLINA PANTHERS: DE Darryl Johnson (hamstring) OUT, WR Terrace Marshall (concussion) OUT, LB Shaq Thompson (foot) QUESTIONABLE, CB C.J. Henderson (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE.