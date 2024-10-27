Advertisement

Week 8 fantasy WR rankings: Best starts at wide receiver

steve gardner, usa today
·3 min read

The wide receiver position has been turned upside down by injuries this season.

Just last week, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Brandon Aiyuk suffered injuries that will sideline them for several weeks, if not the rest of the season. And there are still plenty of question marks this week.

Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf took some big hits in Week 7 and also suffered a sprained MCL.
Fantasy football Week 8 wide receiver rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank

Player

Team

Opp

1

Ja'Marr Chase

Cin.

vs. Phi.

2

Justin Jefferson

Min.

at L.A.-R

3

Malik Nabers

N.Y.-G

at Pit.

4

CeeDee Lamb

Dal.

at S.F.

5

Jayden Reed

G.B.

at Jac.

6

Drake London

Atl.

at T.B.

7

Garrett Wilson

N.Y.-J

at N.E.

8

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Det.

vs. Ten.

9

Stefon Diggs

Hou.

vs. Ind.

10

Terry McLaurin

Was.

vs. Chi.

11

*DK Metcalf

Sea.

vs. Buf.

12

Zay Flowers

Bal.

at Cle.

13

Tyreek Hill

Mia.

vs. Ari.

14

DJ Moore

Chi.

at Was.

15

Brian Thomas Jr.

Jac.

vs. G.B.

16

*Deebo Samuel

S.F.

vs. Dal.

17

*Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ari.

at Mia.

18

*Cooper Kupp

L.A.-R

vs. Min.

19

Tee Higgins

Cin.

vs. Phi.

20

Davante Adams

N.Y.-J

at N.E.

21

A.J. Brown

Phi.

at Cin.

22

Wan'Dale Robinson

N.Y.-G

at Pit.

23

Amari Cooper

Buf.

at Sea.

24

Diontae Johnson

Car.

at Den.

25

DJ Moore

Chi.

at Was.

26

Darnell Mooney

Atl.

at T.B.

27

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Sea.

vs. Buf.

28

DeVonta Smith

Phi.

at Cin.

29

George Pickens

Pit.

vs. N.Y.-G

30

*Jauan Jennings

S.F.

vs. Dal.

31

Jaylen Waddle

Mia.

vs. Ari.

32

Xavier Worthy

K.C.

at L.V.

33

Michael Pittman Jr.

Ind.

at Hou.

34

Jalen McMillan

T.B.

vs. Atl.

35

Christian Kirk

Jac.

vs. G.B.

36

Calvin Ridley

Ten.

at Det.

37

Courtland Sutton

Den.

vs. Car.

38

Jakobi Meyers

L.V.

vs. K.C.

39

*Chris Olave

N.O.

at L.A.-C

40

Tim Patrick

Det.

vs. Ten.

41

Keon Coleman

Buf.

at Sea.

42

Cedric Tillman

Cle.

vs. Bal.

43

Michael Wilson

Ari.

at Mia.

44

Rome Odunze

Chi.

at Was.

45

Tank Dell

Hou.

vs. Ind.

46

Tre Tucker

L.V.

vs. K.C.

47

Khalil Shakir

Buf.

at Sea.

48

Sterling Shepard

T.B.

vs. Atl.

49

Elijah Moore

Cle.

vs. Bal.

50

Josh Downs

Ind.

at Hou.

51

*Ladd McConkey

L.A.-C

vs. N.O.

52

Jalen Tolbert

Dal.

at S.F.

53

Tyler Lockett

Sea.

vs. Buf.

54

Jerry Jeudy

Cle.

vs. Bal.

55

*DeMario Douglas

N.E.

vs. N.Y.-J

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 8 WR rankings (2024)