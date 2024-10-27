Week 8 fantasy WR rankings: Best starts at wide receiver
The wide receiver position has been turned upside down by injuries this season.
Just last week, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Brandon Aiyuk suffered injuries that will sideline them for several weeks, if not the rest of the season. And there are still plenty of question marks this week.
Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.
Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.
Fantasy football Week 8 wide receiver rankings
(*-check status before kickoff)
Rank
Player
Team
Opp
1
Ja'Marr Chase
Cin.
vs. Phi.
2
Justin Jefferson
Min.
at L.A.-R
3
Malik Nabers
N.Y.-G
at Pit.
4
CeeDee Lamb
Dal.
at S.F.
5
Jayden Reed
G.B.
at Jac.
6
Drake London
Atl.
at T.B.
7
Garrett Wilson
N.Y.-J
at N.E.
8
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Det.
vs. Ten.
9
Stefon Diggs
Hou.
vs. Ind.
10
Terry McLaurin
Was.
vs. Chi.
11
*DK Metcalf
Sea.
vs. Buf.
12
Zay Flowers
Bal.
at Cle.
13
Tyreek Hill
Mia.
vs. Ari.
14
DJ Moore
Chi.
at Was.
15
Brian Thomas Jr.
Jac.
vs. G.B.
16
*Deebo Samuel
S.F.
vs. Dal.
17
*Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ari.
at Mia.
18
*Cooper Kupp
L.A.-R
vs. Min.
19
Tee Higgins
Cin.
vs. Phi.
20
Davante Adams
N.Y.-J
at N.E.
21
A.J. Brown
Phi.
at Cin.
22
Wan'Dale Robinson
N.Y.-G
at Pit.
23
Amari Cooper
Buf.
at Sea.
24
Diontae Johnson
Car.
at Den.
25
DJ Moore
Chi.
at Was.
26
Darnell Mooney
Atl.
at T.B.
27
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Sea.
vs. Buf.
28
DeVonta Smith
Phi.
at Cin.
29
George Pickens
Pit.
vs. N.Y.-G
30
*Jauan Jennings
S.F.
vs. Dal.
31
Jaylen Waddle
Mia.
vs. Ari.
32
Xavier Worthy
K.C.
at L.V.
33
Michael Pittman Jr.
Ind.
at Hou.
34
Jalen McMillan
T.B.
vs. Atl.
35
Christian Kirk
Jac.
vs. G.B.
36
Calvin Ridley
Ten.
at Det.
37
Courtland Sutton
Den.
vs. Car.
38
Jakobi Meyers
L.V.
vs. K.C.
39
*Chris Olave
N.O.
at L.A.-C
40
Tim Patrick
Det.
vs. Ten.
41
Keon Coleman
Buf.
at Sea.
42
Cedric Tillman
Cle.
vs. Bal.
43
Michael Wilson
Ari.
at Mia.
44
Rome Odunze
Chi.
at Was.
45
Tank Dell
Hou.
vs. Ind.
46
Tre Tucker
L.V.
vs. K.C.
47
Khalil Shakir
Buf.
at Sea.
48
Sterling Shepard
T.B.
vs. Atl.
49
Elijah Moore
Cle.
vs. Bal.
50
Josh Downs
Ind.
at Hou.
51
*Ladd McConkey
L.A.-C
vs. N.O.
52
Jalen Tolbert
Dal.
at S.F.
53
Tyler Lockett
Sea.
vs. Buf.
54
Jerry Jeudy
Cle.
vs. Bal.
55
*DeMario Douglas
N.E.
vs. N.Y.-J
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 8 WR rankings (2024)