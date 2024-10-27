Week 8 fantasy WR rankings: Best starts at wide receiver

The wide receiver position has been turned upside down by injuries this season.

Just last week, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Brandon Aiyuk suffered injuries that will sideline them for several weeks, if not the rest of the season. And there are still plenty of question marks this week.

Fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are based on the point-per-reception (PPR) scoring used in most seasonal and daily fantasy football formats. One point is awarded for every 10 rushing and receiving yards and one point for every 20 passing yards. Six points are awarded for touchdowns scored, four points for passing TDs and one point for receptions.

Rankings are compiled by Daniel Dobish, TheHuddle.com.

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf took some big hits in Week 7 and also suffered a sprained MCL.

Fantasy football Week 8 wide receiver rankings

(*-check status before kickoff)

Rank Player Team Opp 1 Ja'Marr Chase Cin. vs. Phi. 2 Justin Jefferson Min. at L.A.-R 3 Malik Nabers N.Y.-G at Pit. 4 CeeDee Lamb Dal. at S.F. 5 Jayden Reed G.B. at Jac. 6 Drake London Atl. at T.B. 7 Garrett Wilson N.Y.-J at N.E. 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown Det. vs. Ten. 9 Stefon Diggs Hou. vs. Ind. 10 Terry McLaurin Was. vs. Chi. 11 *DK Metcalf Sea. vs. Buf. 12 Zay Flowers Bal. at Cle. 13 Tyreek Hill Mia. vs. Ari. 14 DJ Moore Chi. at Was. 15 Brian Thomas Jr. Jac. vs. G.B. 16 *Deebo Samuel S.F. vs. Dal. 17 *Marvin Harrison Jr. Ari. at Mia. 18 *Cooper Kupp L.A.-R vs. Min. 19 Tee Higgins Cin. vs. Phi. 20 Davante Adams N.Y.-J at N.E. 21 A.J. Brown Phi. at Cin. 22 Wan'Dale Robinson N.Y.-G at Pit. 23 Amari Cooper Buf. at Sea. 24 Diontae Johnson Car. at Den. 25 DJ Moore Chi. at Was. 26 Darnell Mooney Atl. at T.B. 27 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Sea. vs. Buf. 28 DeVonta Smith Phi. at Cin. 29 George Pickens Pit. vs. N.Y.-G 30 *Jauan Jennings S.F. vs. Dal. 31 Jaylen Waddle Mia. vs. Ari. 32 Xavier Worthy K.C. at L.V. 33 Michael Pittman Jr. Ind. at Hou. 34 Jalen McMillan T.B. vs. Atl. 35 Christian Kirk Jac. vs. G.B. 36 Calvin Ridley Ten. at Det. 37 Courtland Sutton Den. vs. Car. 38 Jakobi Meyers L.V. vs. K.C. 39 *Chris Olave N.O. at L.A.-C 40 Tim Patrick Det. vs. Ten. 41 Keon Coleman Buf. at Sea. 42 Cedric Tillman Cle. vs. Bal. 43 Michael Wilson Ari. at Mia. 44 Rome Odunze Chi. at Was. 45 Tank Dell Hou. vs. Ind. 46 Tre Tucker L.V. vs. K.C. 47 Khalil Shakir Buf. at Sea. 48 Sterling Shepard T.B. vs. Atl. 49 Elijah Moore Cle. vs. Bal. 50 Josh Downs Ind. at Hou. 51 *Ladd McConkey L.A.-C vs. N.O. 52 Jalen Tolbert Dal. at S.F. 53 Tyler Lockett Sea. vs. Buf. 54 Jerry Jeudy Cle. vs. Bal. 55 *DeMario Douglas N.E. vs. N.Y.-J

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fantasy football: Week 8 WR rankings (2024)