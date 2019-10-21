Week 8 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings

We've gotta talk about Austin Ekeler, receiving back extraordinaire. A couple weeks ago, he had 15 catches. But from watching a large portion of that game, most of it was on dump-off passes in garbage time. He heads into Week 8 coming off a seven-catch, 118-yard performance with a touchdown. He's so high in our RB PPR rankings because that looks like a wide receiver statline. And when watching his Week 7 performance for the Chargers, it was obvious -- L.A. was using him as a wide receiver on a lot of snaps. His touchdown came on a double-move split outside against a linebacker. Ekeler spent plenty of time on the field with Melvin Gordon because Ekeler was out wide.

A Week 8 matchup with the Bears could look intimidating, but they just got run all over by Latavius Murray. Chicago is without defensive line star Akiem Hicks, who went on the IR. In the six or so quarters since he's been out, Josh Jacobs and Murray have gashed the Bears' defense on the ground. So, maybe that makes Gordon a good play, but it shouldn't even affect Ekeler in fantasy owners' minds going forward. If he continues to play out wide as much as he has of late, an opponent's pass defense is just as relevant to determining his weekly value.

Beyond that, our Week 8 PPR RB rankings don't have a whole lot of differing suspense from our standard RB rankings. We'll still be watching to see developments in the injuries of Kerryon Johnson, David Johnson and Alvin Kamara. If they're out, Ty Johnson, Chase Edmonds and Murray would all move up the ranks.

It's a week without Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Ingram, so a couple fantasy owners in every league will be looking for bye week fill-ins. There's also the Miami backfield's split, which went decidedly to Mark Walton in Week 7. We figured Walton would be the guy after the potential trade of Kenyan Drake. It seems like Miami isn't wasting time and has installed Walton as its first-string back already. That's not an awesome situation, but 15-plus touches every week provides a good floor.

Reminder: Check back for frequent updates during the week.

Week 8 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RBs

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.