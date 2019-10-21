Week 8 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings
We've gotta talk about Austin Ekeler, receiving back extraordinaire. A couple weeks ago, he had 15 catches. But from watching a large portion of that game, most of it was on dump-off passes in garbage time. He heads into Week 8 coming off a seven-catch, 118-yard performance with a touchdown. He's so high in our RB PPR rankings because that looks like a wide receiver statline. And when watching his Week 7 performance for the Chargers, it was obvious -- L.A. was using him as a wide receiver on a lot of snaps. His touchdown came on a double-move split outside against a linebacker. Ekeler spent plenty of time on the field with Melvin Gordon because Ekeler was out wide.
A Week 8 matchup with the Bears could look intimidating, but they just got run all over by Latavius Murray. Chicago is without defensive line star Akiem Hicks, who went on the IR. In the six or so quarters since he's been out, Josh Jacobs and Murray have gashed the Bears' defense on the ground. So, maybe that makes Gordon a good play, but it shouldn't even affect Ekeler in fantasy owners' minds going forward. If he continues to play out wide as much as he has of late, an opponent's pass defense is just as relevant to determining his weekly value.
Beyond that, our Week 8 PPR RB rankings don't have a whole lot of differing suspense from our standard RB rankings. We'll still be watching to see developments in the injuries of Kerryon Johnson, David Johnson and Alvin Kamara. If they're out, Ty Johnson, Chase Edmonds and Murray would all move up the ranks.
It's a week without Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Ingram, so a couple fantasy owners in every league will be looking for bye week fill-ins. There's also the Miami backfield's split, which went decidedly to Mark Walton in Week 7. We figured Walton would be the guy after the potential trade of Kenyan Drake. It seems like Miami isn't wasting time and has installed Walton as its first-string back already. That's not an awesome situation, but 15-plus touches every week provides a good floor.
These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.
Rank
Player
1
Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ SF
2
Saquon Barkley, NYG @ DET
3
Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. WAS
4
James Conner, PIT vs. MIA
5
Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ JAX
6
Todd Gurley, LAR vs. CIN (in UK)
7
Leonard Fournette, JAX vs. NYJ
8
Alvin Kamara, NO vs. ARZ
9
Chris Carson, SEA @ ATL
10
David Johnson, ARI @ NO
11
Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. NYG
12
Marlon Mack, IND vs. DEN
13
Derrick Henry, TEN vs. TB
14
Josh Jacobs, OAK @ HOU
15
Nick Chubb, CLE @ NE
16
Devonta Freeman, ATL vs. SEA
17
David Montgomery, CHI vs. LAC
18
Aaron Jones, GB @ KC
19
Jamaal Williams, GB @ KC
20
Austin Ekeler, LAC @ CHI
21
Tevin Coleman, SF vs. CAR
22
LeSean McCoy, KC vs. GB
23
Joe Mixon, CIN vs. LAR (in UK)
24
Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ IND
25
Melvin Gordon, LAC @ CHI
26
Royce Freeman, DEN @ IND
27
Sony Michel, NE vs. CLE
28
Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ NO
29
James White, NE vs. CLE
30
Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. OAK
31
Jordan Howard, PHI @ BUF
32
Mark Walton, MIA @ PIT
33
Latavius Murray, NO vs. ARZ
34
Benny Snell, Jr., PIT vs. MIA
35
Kenyan Drake, MIA @ PIT
36
Frank Gore, BUF vs. PHI
37
Miles Sanders, PHI @ BUF
38
Matt Breida, SF vs. CAR
39
Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. OAK
40
Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. LAC
41
Ronald Jones, TB @ TEN
42
Damien Williams, KC vs. GB
43
Devin Singletary, BUF vs. PHI
44
Nyheim Hines, IND vs. DEN
45
Chris Thompson, WAS @ MIN
46
Adrian Peterson, WAS @ MIN
47
Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ TEN
48
Peyton Barber, TB @ TEN
49
Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. WAS
50
Ty Johnson, DET vs. NYG
51
Darrel Williams, KC vs. GB
52
Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. CIN (in UK)
53
Kalen Ballage, MIA @ PIT
54
Raheem Mostert, SF vs. CAR
55
Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. LAR (in UK)
56
Rex Burkhead, NE vs. CLE
57
Dion Lewis, TEN vs. TB
58
Dontrell Hilliard, CLE @ NE
59
Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. DEN
60
Ty Montgomery, NYJ @ JAX
61
J.D. McKissic, DET vs. NYG
62
C.J. Prosise, SEA @ ATL
63
Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. ATL
64
Wayne Gallman, NYG @ DET