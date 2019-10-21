Week 8 Fantasy PPR RB Rankings

We've gotta talk about Austin Ekeler, receiving back extraordinaire. A couple weeks ago, he had 15 catches. But from watching a large portion of that game, most of it was on dump-off passes in garbage time. He heads into Week 8 coming off a seven-catch, 118-yard performance with a touchdown. He's so high in our RB PPR rankings because that looks like a wide receiver statline. And when watching his Week 7 performance for the Chargers, it was obvious -- L.A. was using him as a wide receiver on a lot of snaps. His touchdown came on a double-move split outside against a linebacker. Ekeler spent plenty of time on the field with Melvin Gordon because Ekeler was out wide.

A Week 8 matchup with the Bears could look intimidating, but they just got run all over by Latavius Murray. Chicago is without defensive line star Akiem Hicks, who went on the IR. In the six or so quarters since he's been out, Josh Jacobs and Murray have gashed the Bears' defense on the ground. So, maybe that makes Gordon a good play, but it shouldn't even affect Ekeler in fantasy owners' minds going forward. If he continues to play out wide as much as he has of late, an opponent's pass defense is just as relevant to determining his weekly value.

Beyond that, our Week 8 PPR RB rankings don't have a whole lot of differing suspense from our standard RB rankings. We'll still be watching to see developments in the injuries of Kerryon Johnson, David Johnson and Alvin Kamara. If they're out, Ty Johnson, Chase Edmonds and Murray would all move up the ranks.

It's a week without Ezekiel Elliott and Mark Ingram, so a couple fantasy owners in every league will be looking for bye week fill-ins. There's also the Miami backfield's split, which went decidedly to Mark Walton in Week 7. We figured Walton would be the guy after the potential trade of Kenyan Drake. It seems like Miami isn't wasting time and has installed Walton as its first-string back already. That's not an awesome situation, but 15-plus touches every week provides a good floor.

Reminder: Check back for frequent updates during the week.

Week 8 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RBs

7 Leonard Fournette, JAX vs. NYJ

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

Rank

Player

1

Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ SF

2

Saquon Barkley, NYG @ DET

3

Dalvin Cook, MIN vs. WAS

4

James Conner, PIT vs. MIA

5

Le'Veon Bell, NYJ @ JAX

6

Todd Gurley, LAR vs. CIN (in UK)

7

Leonard Fournette, JAX vs. NYJ

8

Alvin Kamara, NO vs. ARZ

9

Chris Carson, SEA @ ATL

10

David Johnson, ARI @ NO

11

Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. NYG

12

Marlon Mack, IND vs. DEN

13

Derrick Henry, TEN vs. TB

14

Josh Jacobs, OAK @ HOU

15

Nick Chubb, CLE @ NE

16

Devonta Freeman, ATL vs. SEA

17

David Montgomery, CHI vs. LAC

18

Aaron Jones, GB @ KC

19

Jamaal Williams, GB @ KC

20

Austin Ekeler, LAC @ CHI

21

Tevin Coleman, SF vs. CAR

22

LeSean McCoy, KC vs. GB

23

Joe Mixon, CIN vs. LAR (in UK)

24

Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ IND

25

Melvin Gordon, LAC @ CHI

26

Royce Freeman, DEN @ IND

27

Sony Michel, NE vs. CLE

28

Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ NO

29

James White, NE vs. CLE

30

Carlos Hyde, HOU vs. OAK

31

Jordan Howard, PHI @ BUF

32

Mark Walton, MIA @ PIT

33

Latavius Murray, NO vs. ARZ

34

Benny Snell, Jr., PIT vs. MIA

35

Kenyan Drake, MIA @ PIT

36

Frank Gore, BUF vs. PHI

37

Miles Sanders, PHI @ BUF

38

Matt Breida, SF vs. CAR

39

Duke Johnson Jr., HOU vs. OAK

40

Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. LAC

41

Ronald Jones, TB @ TEN

42

Damien Williams, KC vs. GB

43

Devin Singletary, BUF vs. PHI

44

Nyheim Hines, IND vs. DEN

45

Chris Thompson, WAS @ MIN

46

Adrian Peterson, WAS @ MIN

47

Dare Ogunbowale, TB @ TEN

48

Peyton Barber, TB @ TEN

49

Alexander Mattison, MIN vs. WAS

50

Ty Johnson, DET vs. NYG

51

Darrel Williams, KC vs. GB

52

Darrell Henderson, LAR vs. CIN (in UK)

53

Kalen Ballage, MIA @ PIT

54

Raheem Mostert, SF vs. CAR

55

Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. LAR (in UK)

56

Rex Burkhead, NE vs. CLE

57

Dion Lewis, TEN vs. TB

58

Dontrell Hilliard, CLE @ NE

59

Jordan Wilkins, IND vs. DEN

60

Ty Montgomery, NYJ @ JAX

61

J.D. McKissic, DET vs. NYG

62

C.J. Prosise, SEA @ ATL

63

Rashaad Penny, SEA vs. ATL

64

Wayne Gallman, NYG @ DET

