Week 8 Fantasy Booms and Busts: Justin Fields offers hope in loss

I only wanted one thing as I watched the 49ers and Bears compete in Week 8.

Hope.

Chicago’s hope is obviously pinned on rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The Niners hope centered around veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, trying to hold off another rookie, Trey Lance.

Both starting quarterbacks came out winners. And as a result, we have a lot more fantasy faith routed through these offenses.

Although the Niners got the victory, 33-22, let’s start with Fields, who had the most intriguing start of his rookie year. The Bears called a few designed runs for Fields, and he also had a gorgeous 22-yard touchdown jitterbug on a broken fourth-and-1 play. Add a few other scrambles and Fields finished with 103 rushing yards on 10 carries, his most proactive playmaking of the year.

Dare we say it, the Chicago offense was crisper without head coach Matt Nagy on the sideline.

Fields looked better as a passer, too, completing 19-of-27 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. Not pinball stats, but a step forward. Fields could have had a second touchdown, but Cole Kmet could’t hold onto a goal-line fastball.

There were some loose moments, to be fair — Fields absorbed four sacks. That’s the price of a playmaker. He also had a late interception, though the Bears were down multiple scores at the time and the jump ball Fields threw was appropriate for the game situation. You don’t hold that pick against him.

At minimum, I’ll have a big bucket of popcorn ready for Fields at Pittsburgh next Monday night. And Darnell Mooney (6-64-0, nine targets) and Khalil Herbert (23-72-0 rushing) are both worth strong fantasy consideration, even against the formidable Steelers defense.

49ers find their footing

Garoppolo got the win and a much needed show of confidence. Basically, he played like his job depended on it, and maybe it did. Garoppolo chucked for 322 yards and capped off two scoring drives with stunning touchdown runs, both by design. Garoppolo, an Illinois native, was emotional throughout, showing off for his college friends and a large contingent of family.

Even if Garoppolo never fully enters the fantasy circle of trust, we want sound play so we can dial up Deebo Samuel (6-171-0, nine targets). Samuel won all over the field Sunday, on a variety of routes, and was tackled inside the 5-yard line on two different occasions. He was an eyelash from a monster game, not that anyone will say no to that yardage total. Brandon Aiyuk was also heard from, a 4-45-0 line on seven looks, plus a 2-point conversion.

Elijah Mitchell moved the pile and picked up the pieces late, trucking to 137 yards and a score on 18 carries. JaMycal Hasty (five touches, 33 yards) isn’t threatening Mitchell’s job at all. The 49ers want to be a power running team, and Mitchell has the chops to head this backfield.

San Francisco picked a great time to get back in form, because the NFC West comes calling now. The Cardinals visit Levi Stadium next week, with the Rams in transit after that.

More Week 8 takeaways to come...