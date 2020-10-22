Week 7 Preview: Infighting and finger-pointing less than two months into the Mike McCarthy era in Dallas

Subscribe to The Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast

Well, that didn’t take long. Less than two months into his first season with the franchise, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is already the target of scrutiny after reports his players have lost confidence in his coaching following an embarrassing 38-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson open the podcast marveling at how quickly McCarthy’s good will has faded and how this particular instance has echoes of his final days with the Green Bay Packers.

Next, Terez & Charles discuss the Buffalo Bills’ loss on Monday to the Kansas City Chiefs. Was the early-season Josh Allen hype unfounded or did the Bills just get handled by a better team? Also, Terez explains why Clyde Edwards-Helaire & Le’Veon Bell are not competitors for the same share of snaps, but rather complementary pieces on Kansas City’s burgeoning run-game. (13:50)

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins announced they would be benching QB Ryan Fitzpatrick in favor of rookie Tua Tagovailoa. The guys explain why it was time for Miami to get the show on the road after the early success of Tagovailoa’s fellow first-rounders Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert. (21:00)

In a week, Antonio Brown’s eight-game suspension is due to conclude and the Seattle Seahawks have been deemed the favorites to land the troubled wideout. Our experts take an early victory lap after they had been predicting this uneasy marriage for a few months now, however Brown’s leash will be undeniably short due to the complicating factors of the COVID season. (26:25)

Speaking of COVID, the Las Vegas Raiders were forced to send all five of their starting offensive linemen home after contact tracing declared them potentially susceptible to COVID-19 after a single positive test on the team. Charles & Terez break down how this unfortunate situation will continue to rear its ugly head all season. Likewise, they discuss the possibility of the Super Bowl being pushed back as far as a month later than its typical early February date. (32:05)

Finally, our experts close out the podcast previewing five matchups to keep an eye on this upcoming weekend. (36:10)

