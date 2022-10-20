Week 7 Fantasy Football Stat Nerd Thursday: McCaffrey trade value, Chiefs WRs & Ken Walker hype

Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don
·2 min read

Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for another episode of Stat Nerd Thursday. The guys spend a long time batting around ideas of why offense is down across the league and how it could end up changing what we think we know about fantasy football before diving into stats about Seattle Seahawks RB Ken Walker, the San Francisco 49ers target share, and the Kansas City Chiefs passing game.

They also kick off the show with a roundup of news, including some injury concerns for Amon-Ra St. Brown, D’Andre Swift and Jaylen Waddle, and provide a little peek into their own week 7 rankings.

01:10 Update on Dalton’s preseason bets

07:15 Love Smith: Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce needs to get at least 20 carries a game

09:20 Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown getting healthy

11:15 Miami Dolphins are optimistic WR Jaylen Waddle will play vs. PIT

15:45 Baltimore Ravens sign WR DeSean Jackson to practice squad

18:45 Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams’ role when he returns from IR

21:40 Green Bay Packers WR Sammy Watkins designated to return from IR

23:40 Total team scoring is down this year

29:00 QBs have not been very good

35:05 San Francisco 49ers target share

38:20 Baltimore Ravens RB Kenyan Drake 35.7% rushing success rate the last two weeks

39:40 Seattle Seahawks RB Ken Walker got 70% of the team carries in Week 6

42:50 The Kansas City Chiefs are the only team with a neutral pass rate over 60%

47:45 Thursday Night Football preview: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals (-2)

