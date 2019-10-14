Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Our Week 7 fantasy defense rankings don't have much depth to them, which is starting to become a trend for our D/ST rankings. That's what happens when good defenses face bad opponents and byes strip away even more sleeper-creating matchups. This week, the Bucs, Steelers, Browns and Panthers are off, which means you can't just had to the waiver wire and stream whoever is facing Jameis Winston, Baker Mayfield, or the Steelers backup off the week. Not fair, right?

Throw in some bad matchups for teams owned above a 50-percent clip, such as Philadelphia (@ Cowboys), Seattle (vs. Ravens), Dallas (vs. Eagles), and Baltimore (@ Seahawks), and the options whittle down in a hurry. It doesn't help that the heavily owned Patriots (@ Jets), Bills (vs. Dolphins), 49ers (@ Redskins), and Jaguars (@ Bengals) are hogging four of the top-five matchups on the slate -- with the unplayable Dolphins (@ Bills) getting the other top-five opponent in D/ST fantasy points allowed per game. (The unplayable Falcons also get a good opponent on paper with the Rams.)

All of this means you might not be happy with your D/ST on Sunday morning. That's fine -- we know all it takes is one big play for a defense to pay off in fantasy. If you're feeling adventurous and want to go for big points, you can try one of the D/STs in the Cardinals-Giants game. Two rookie QBs usually means mistakes, and we've seen both Daniel Jones and Kyler Murray make plenty this year.

The well-rested Giants defense is coming off a game in which they scored a bunch of points against Tom Brady and the Pats, so perhaps it can carry some momentum into a favorable matchup against an NFC West opponent traveling all the way to the East Coast for an early kickoff. The narrative is there, and taking a swing with the Giants might be better than just plugging in the Vikings or Packers and taking your seven points.

These rankings will be adjusted throughout week, so check back often for updates and analysis!

Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

8Chicago Bears vs. Saints. The Saints generally play it safe with Teddy Bridgewater under center. They haven't turned it over more than once in a game this season, and Bridgewater has taken an average of two sacks per start. However, it's worth pointing out, eight of those sacks came in two games. The last time we saw Chicago, they were struggling in London against the Raiders, allowing 24 points and not recording a sack. But the two games before that? 21 points allowed, 10 sacks, seven takeaways, and a defensive TD. We know what the Bears are capable of, especially at home, so you still have to play them, especially at home.

