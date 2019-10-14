Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: Defense
Our Week 7 fantasy defense rankings don't have much depth to them, which is starting to become a trend for our D/ST rankings. That's what happens when good defenses face bad opponents and byes strip away even more sleeper-creating matchups. This week, the Bucs, Steelers, Browns and Panthers are off, which means you can't just had to the waiver wire and stream whoever is facing Jameis Winston, Baker Mayfield, or the Steelers backup off the week. Not fair, right?
Throw in some bad matchups for teams owned above a 50-percent clip, such as Philadelphia (@ Cowboys), Seattle (vs. Ravens), Dallas (vs. Eagles), and Baltimore (@ Seahawks), and the options whittle down in a hurry. It doesn't help that the heavily owned Patriots (@ Jets), Bills (vs. Dolphins), 49ers (@ Redskins), and Jaguars (@ Bengals) are hogging four of the top-five matchups on the slate -- with the unplayable Dolphins (@ Bills) getting the other top-five opponent in D/ST fantasy points allowed per game. (The unplayable Falcons also get a good opponent on paper with the Rams.)
All of this means you might not be happy with your D/ST on Sunday morning. That's fine -- we know all it takes is one big play for a defense to pay off in fantasy. If you're feeling adventurous and want to go for big points, you can try one of the D/STs in the Cardinals-Giants game. Two rookie QBs usually means mistakes, and we've seen both Daniel Jones and Kyler Murray make plenty this year.
The well-rested Giants defense is coming off a game in which they scored a bunch of points against Tom Brady and the Pats, so perhaps it can carry some momentum into a favorable matchup against an NFC West opponent traveling all the way to the East Coast for an early kickoff. The narrative is there, and taking a swing with the Giants might be better than just plugging in the Vikings or Packers and taking your seven points.
Reminder: These rankings will be adjusted throughout week, so check back often for updates and analysis!
Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense
8Chicago Bears vs. Saints. The Saints generally play it safe with Teddy Bridgewater under center. They haven't turned it over more than once in a game this season, and Bridgewater has taken an average of two sacks per start. However, it's worth pointing out, eight of those sacks came in two games. The last time we saw Chicago, they were struggling in London against the Raiders, allowing 24 points and not recording a sack. But the two games before that? 21 points allowed, 10 sacks, seven takeaways, and a defensive TD. We know what the Bears are capable of, especially at home, so you still have to play them, especially at home.
Rank
Team
1
New England Patriots @ Jets. Sam Darnold is back, but he took a pair of sacks and threw an INT against a mediocre Dallas defense, so imagine what fantasy's top-ranked unit will do to him. The Patriots rolled to five sacks and essentially shut out the Luke Falk-led Jets in Week 3, and while they'll likely allow more points this week, it won't be much more.
2
Buffalo Bills vs. Dolphins. Washington hadn't done much of anything on defense this year, but it racked up five sacks and two INTs while limiting Miami to 16 points last week. Buffalo's defense is allowing just 12.4 points per game, and you know it will get some sacks and takeaways regardless of who starts under center for Miami.
3
San Francisco 49ers @ Redskins. With eight sacks and just 10 points allowed against the Browns and Rams the past two weeks, it's clear the 49ers are one of the best defenses in the league. Prior to facing Miami last week, Washington had allowed 13 sacks, 11 takeaways, and two defensive TDs in its previous three games, so even on the road, this should be another big game for San Francisco.
4
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Bengals. Cincinnati has managed decent performances against Arizona and Baltimore the past two weeks, at least in terms of allowing fantasy points to their D/STs. The Jaguars haven't been particularly good this year, especially in terms of takeaways (just two), but they've had at least three sacks in four of the past five games. Cincinnati is averaging 3.7 sacks allowed and has turned it over 11 times this season, so even on the road, Jacksonville is in a good spot.
5
Tennessee Titans vs. Chargers. Philip Rivers and the Chargers have struggled the past two weeks, turning it over six times and averaging just 15 points per game. Tennessee has done a good job limiting points all year, averaging just 15.3 per game. That's come with three sacks per game and eight total turnovers. It would be nice if the Titans got more takeaways -- and they might in this favorable home matchup.
6
Los Angeles Rams @ Falcons. The Rams get at least one takeaway and a couple sacks every game, and Atlanta has calmed down after a really rough start, turning it over just twice over the past three games. This might be more of a reputation pick for the Rams, but given their talent and Matt Ryan's propensity to commit bad turnovers, this feels like a get-right game for LA.
7
New Orleans Saints @ Bears. New Orleans just seems to do at least one thing well every week. Last week, it was limit points (6), the week before it was get sacks (6), and the week before that, it was get takeaways (3). Obviously, the ceiling is high if they can put it all together. We generally prefer them at home in the dome, but against a banged-up/rusty Mitchell Trubisky or check-down Chase Daniel, New Orleans has upside.
8
9
Minnesota Vikings @ Lions. Minnesota's defense allows 15.5 points per game, and it's coming off a three-takeaway game against a solid Philadelphia offense. It has four sacks in three games this year and multiple takeaways in three games. Prior to Week 6, Detroit had multiple turnovers in three of four games, so there's upside here for the Vikings.
10
Green Bay Packers vs. Raiders. Oakland hasn't been a pushover this year, as we saw in Week 5 against the Bears, but Green Bay has been takeaway hungry all season, racking up at least three in three of its first five games. At home, you have to like their chances.
11
New York Giants vs. Cardinals. The Giants have had at least five sacks in each of the past five games, and they've put up big numbers in two of the past three -- one against Washington (three points allowed, three sacks, four INTs, TD) and one against the Patriots (three sacks, two takeaways, TD). They're starting to prove they can take advantage of favorable matchups (and unfavorable ones), and this qualifies. Arizona is showing improvement (one sack, no turnovers, 60 points past two games), but that was against two of the worst defenses in the league (Bengals, Falcons). Making a long road trip won't help, and New York will turn up the pressure and force some mistakes from Kyler Murray.
12
Indianapolis Colts vs. Texans. Houston hasn't allowed a sack in either of the past two games, so perhaps its notoriously porous offensive line is starting to jell -- or maybe the Falcons and Chiefs just have lackluster pass rushes this season. Indianapolis has had four sacks in three of five games and should be able to apply some pressure. Houston turned it over three times last week, so there's some upside for the Colts at home.
13
Arizona Cardinals @ Giants. Few teams have provided less fantasy D/ST production this year than the Cardinals, but the return of Patrick Peterson this week should give it some big-play potential. New York has turned it over at least twice in all but one game this year, including four turnovers in two of the past three games. It's tough to trust a defense like this on the road, but the matchup is there.
14
Washington Redskins vs. 49ers. San Francisco has had multiple-turnover showings in three of five games this year, so even though it doesn't allow many sacks (six total) and is scoring points, there's some upside here for D/STs. Washington has nine sacks and seven takeaways in the past three games, so facing a road-weary San Francisco team at home isn't a bad spot for it.
15
Kansas City Chiefs @ Broncos. Joe Flacco is good for an INT every game, but not much more. It feels like he should be susceptible to a lot of sacks (it's happened once this year) and more turnovers, so for that reason alone, Kansas City has some upside in this Thursday night matchup.
16
Baltimore Ravens @ Seahawks
17
Los Angeles Chargers @ Titans
18
Seattle Seahawks vs. Ravens
19
Detroit Lions vs. Vikings
20
Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles
21
Philadelphia Eagles @ Cowboys
22
Houston Texans @ Colts
23
Miami Dolphins @ Bills
24
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jaguars
25
Denver Broncos vs. Chiefs
26
New York Jets vs. Patriots
27
Oakland Raiders @ Packers
28
Atlanta Falcons vs. Rams