Week 7 Fantasy Football Wrap: Justin Herbert is proving the doubters wrong

Justin Herbert continued to impress while picking up his first career win, not just with his big arm but also with his legs, as the rookie QB took just one sack and easily led LA in rushing. Herbert’s rushing ability gives him even more fantasy upside, and he helped LAC put up nearly 40 points Sunday with unknowns Jalen Guyton, Virgil Green, and Donald Parham Jr. the recipients of TD strikes. Over the last three games (including two tough ones in Tampa Bay and New Orleans), Herbert has gotten 8.8 YPA with an 11:1 TD:TO ratio. Herbert has looked like a future star this season — he might already be one.

Keenan Allen watched teammates score all the touchdowns Sunday, but he also saw another 13 targets and should be ranked as a borderline top-five WR in PPR leagues moving forward given his workload and the QB throwing to him. Allen entered with the No. 7 WOPR on the year, which will be higher after this week … Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley somehow both busted in prime spots, as they each got 2.4 YPC and watched Joe Reed become the fourth random Chargers player to record a touchdown Sunday with a rushing score. Kelley looks like the favorite for carries, with Jackson dominating passing down work in a committee (a timeshare still with upside, thanks to Herbert) … Mike Williams’ season would’ve looked a lot different with Tyrod Taylor.

Gardner Minshew is reportedly on the verge of getting benched despite entering with a better CPAE this season than Josh Allen, Drew Brees, and Tom Brady, and it’s unclear what a move to Mike Glennon would do other than increase Jacksonville’s odds of getting Trevor Lawrence. Of course, fantasy managers with DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault may welcome a quarterback change, and the team now enters its bye week … James Robinson was easily the Jaguars’ best player on the field, and his big game came against an LA defense that entered allowing the seventh-fewest fantasy points to running backs. Robinson will be a borderline top-five fantasy back coming out of the bye with upcoming matchups against the Texans and Packers, no matter who’s QBing in Jacksonville.

Justin Herbert was more than impressive in Week 7. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) More

Joe Burrow threw for 400+ yards while Baker Mayfield got 10.5 YPA and tossed five touchdowns despite missing Odell Beckham and Austin Hooper (and Nick Chubb) and with Jarvis Landry playing through a broken rib. Both quarterbacks benefitted from facing defenses that entered ranked last and second-to-last in Knockdown Percentage. After getting benched last week and starting slow Sunday, Mayfield responded with the best game of his career, although the loss of OBJ will make things more difficult moving forward … Gio Bernard will remain a top-15 RB in Week 8 if Joe Mixon is out, while the Bengals have a three-way committee at wide receiver (Tyler Boyd benefitted this week from facing a Cleveland defense that’s allowed the most fantasy points to the slot this season) … Harrison Bryant was an intriguing prospect buried behind Austin Hooper and David Njoku in a run-first offense, but he sure looks like Cleveland’s best tight end. On National Tight End Day, the Browns got three combined touchdowns from theirs … With Beckham down and Landry dealing with a broken rib, Rashard Higgins needs to be added in all fantasy leagues.

Andy Dalton had no chance against Washington’s pass rush behind Dallas’ offensive line and suffered an ugly hit that knocked him out of the game. A move to Ben DiNucci wouldn’t be great news for the already sinking fantasy values of the Cowboys’ receivers (CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup were somehow shut out on seven targets Sunday) … At least Ezekiel Elliott didn’t fumble, as the NFC East is poised to finish as the worst division ever … Terry McLaurin’s nice game could’ve been bigger, but he had a touchdown overturned (by inches), and Washington only attempted 25 passes in a blowout … Antonio Gibson finished with a game-high 20 carries (eight more than Zeke) and recorded just one target in an outcome that seemed unlikely before the season … Kyle Allen isn’t just a small upgrade at quarterback for Washington, he’s a big one (WFT would be my pick to win the NFC East right now) … The Cowboys scored three points, and that was aided by a long kickoff return. In case you missed it (like I did), here’s Mike McCarthy admitting to lying about watching game tape during his hiring press conference.

