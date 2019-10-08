Week 6 PPR Rankings: WR
Our Week 6 PPR WR rankings feature a different No. 1 than our standard wide receiver rankings, with NFL receptions leader Michael Thomas jumping up five spots to claim the top spot. While Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, and others can put up catches with the best of them, too, Thomas is just a slightly safer bet in PPR. His seemingly lower floor for yards and TDs is the reason for the difference, but obviously when it comes to start 'em, sit 'em decisions, you know what you're doing with Thomas and the rest of the top-tier targets. It's the receivers further down the list who start causing problems.
Guys like Christian Kirk (if healthy against Falcons), Courtland Sutton (vs. Titans), Auden Tate (@ Ravens), Jarvis Landry (vs. Seahawks), and Golden Tate (@ Patriots) are where things get tricky. You know they can pile up receptions, but inconsistent QB play and/or tough matchups this week make them tough to trust over lower-reception, higher-yardage plays in favorable situations (Calvin Ridley, D.K. Metcalf, Stefon Diggs).
There are some legit PPR sleepers this week, as Trey Quinn (@ Dolphins), Willie Snead (vs. Bengals), and Jamison Crowder (vs. Cowboys) might be in better positions than most realize. Quinn might be too hindered by his QB play and the emergence of Terry McLaurin to really have value, but this is the matchup for him to succeed. Snead might see more targets in a favorable matchup with Hollywood Brown and Mark Andrews both less than 100 percent, and Crowder should get to link back up with Sam Darnold, who targeted him 17 times back in Week 1. KeeSean Johnson (@ Falcons) would also be worthwhile flier if Kirk is out, and both Dolphins (DeVante Parker and Preston Williams) can pay off against the Redskins.
As always, we do our best to balance high-reception floors with overall upside. As we always say, yards and TDs are still king, but in PPR, especially full-point PPR, 8-48 days have their place, too.
Week 6 PPR Rankings: WRs
8 Davante Adams, GB vs. DET
These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.
1
Michael Thomas, NO @ JAX
2
Julio Jones, ATL @ ARZ
3
Amari Cooper, DAL @ NYJ
4
Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. SF
5
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ KC
6
Chris Godwin, TB vs. CAR (in UK)
7
Tyler Lockett, SEA @ CLE
8
Davante Adams, GB vs. DET
9
Adam Thielen, MIN vs. PHI
10
Keenan Allen, LAC vs. PIT
11
Julian Edelman, NE vs. NYG
12
Tyreek Hill, KC vs. HOU
13
DJ Chark, JAX vs. NO
14
D.J. Moore, CAR vs. TB (in UK)
15
Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. SEA
16
Josh Gordon, NE vs. NYG
17
Tyler Boyd, CIN @ BAL
18
Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. ATL
19
Mike Evans, TB vs. CAR (in UK)
20
Marquise Brown, BAL vs. CIN
21
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ LAC
22
Terry McLaurin, WAS @ MIA
23
Kenny Golladay, DET @ GB
24
Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. ATL
25
Michael Gallup, DAL @ NYJ
26
Courtland Sutton, DEN vs. TEN
27
Stefon Diggs, MIN vs. PHI
28
Robert Woods, LAR vs. SF
29
Will Fuller V, HOU @ KC
30
Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. SEA
31
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN vs. TEN
32
Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. TB (in UK)
33
Brandin Cooks, LAR vs. SF
34
Auden Tate, CIN @ BAL
35
D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ CLE
36
Sammy Watkins, KC vs. HOU
37
Mike Williams, LAC vs. PIT
38
Calvin Ridley, ATL @ ARZ
39
Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ MIN
40
Golden Tate, NYG @ NE
41
Preston Williams, MIA vs. WAS
42
Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. DAL
43
Mohamed Sanu, ATL @ ARZ
44
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. DET
45
DeVante Parker, MIA vs. WAS
46
Dede Westbrook, JAX vs. NO
47
Diontae Johnson, PIT @ LAC
48
Willie Snead, BAL vs. CIN
49
Deebo Samuel, SF @ LAR
50
Trey Quinn, WAS @ MIA
51
Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. HOU
52
Marvin Jones, DET @ GB
53
Ted Ginn Jr., NO @ JAX
54
Phillip Dorsett, NE vs. NYG
55
KeeSean Johnson, ARZ vs. ATL
56
Darius Slayton, NYG @ NE
57
Paul Richardson, WAS @ MIA
58
Marquise Goodwin, SF @ LAR
59
Corey Davis, TEN @ DEN
60
Adam Humphries, TEN @ DEN
61
Keke Coutee, HOU @ KC
62
A.J. Brown, TEN @ DEN
63
Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. DAL
64
Danny Amendola, DET @ GB
65
David Moore, SEA @ CLE
66
Randall Cobb, DAL @ NYJ
67
Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs. DAL
68
Mecole Hardman, KC vs. HOU
69
Nelson Agholor, PHI @ MIN
70
James Washington, PIT @ LAC
71
Geronimo Allison, GB vs. DET