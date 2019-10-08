Week 6 PPR Rankings: WR

Our Week 6 PPR WR rankings feature a different No. 1 than our standard wide receiver rankings, with NFL receptions leader Michael Thomas jumping up five spots to claim the top spot. While Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, and others can put up catches with the best of them, too, Thomas is just a slightly safer bet in PPR. His seemingly lower floor for yards and TDs is the reason for the difference, but obviously when it comes to start 'em, sit 'em decisions, you know what you're doing with Thomas and the rest of the top-tier targets. It's the receivers further down the list who start causing problems.

Guys like Christian Kirk (if healthy against Falcons), Courtland Sutton (vs. Titans), Auden Tate (@ Ravens), Jarvis Landry (vs. Seahawks), and Golden Tate (@ Patriots) are where things get tricky. You know they can pile up receptions, but inconsistent QB play and/or tough matchups this week make them tough to trust over lower-reception, higher-yardage plays in favorable situations (Calvin Ridley, D.K. Metcalf, Stefon Diggs).

There are some legit PPR sleepers this week, as Trey Quinn (@ Dolphins), Willie Snead (vs. Bengals), and Jamison Crowder (vs. Cowboys) might be in better positions than most realize. Quinn might be too hindered by his QB play and the emergence of Terry McLaurin to really have value, but this is the matchup for him to succeed. Snead might see more targets in a favorable matchup with Hollywood Brown and Mark Andrews both less than 100 percent, and Crowder should get to link back up with Sam Darnold, who targeted him 17 times back in Week 1. KeeSean Johnson (@ Falcons) would also be worthwhile flier if Kirk is out, and both Dolphins (DeVante Parker and Preston Williams) can pay off against the Redskins.

As always, we do our best to balance high-reception floors with overall upside. As we always say, yards and TDs are still king, but in PPR, especially full-point PPR, 8-48 days have their place, too.

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week.

Week 6 PPR Rankings: WRs

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

1

Michael Thomas, NO @ JAX

2

Julio Jones, ATL @ ARZ

3

Amari Cooper, DAL @ NYJ

4

Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. SF

5

DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ KC

6

Chris Godwin, TB vs. CAR (in UK)

7

Tyler Lockett, SEA @ CLE

8

Davante Adams, GB vs. DET

9

Adam Thielen, MIN vs. PHI

10

Keenan Allen, LAC vs. PIT

11

Julian Edelman, NE vs. NYG

12

Tyreek Hill, KC vs. HOU

13

DJ Chark, JAX vs. NO

14

D.J. Moore, CAR vs. TB (in UK)

15

Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. SEA

16

Josh Gordon, NE vs. NYG

17

Tyler Boyd, CIN @ BAL

18

Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. ATL

19

Mike Evans, TB vs. CAR (in UK)

20

Marquise Brown, BAL vs. CIN

21

JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ LAC

22

Terry McLaurin, WAS @ MIA

23

Kenny Golladay, DET @ GB

24

Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. ATL

25

Michael Gallup, DAL @ NYJ

26

Courtland Sutton, DEN vs. TEN

27

Stefon Diggs, MIN vs. PHI

28

Robert Woods, LAR vs. SF

29

Will Fuller V, HOU @ KC

30

Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. SEA

31

Emmanuel Sanders, DEN vs. TEN

32

Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. TB (in UK)

33

Brandin Cooks, LAR vs. SF

34

Auden Tate, CIN @ BAL

35

D.K. Metcalf, SEA @ CLE

36

Sammy Watkins, KC vs. HOU

37

Mike Williams, LAC vs. PIT

38

Calvin Ridley, ATL @ ARZ

39

Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ MIN

40

Golden Tate, NYG @ NE

41

Preston Williams, MIA vs. WAS

42

Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. DAL

43

Mohamed Sanu, ATL @ ARZ

44

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. DET

45

DeVante Parker, MIA vs. WAS

46

Dede Westbrook, JAX vs. NO

47

Diontae Johnson, PIT @ LAC

48

Willie Snead, BAL vs. CIN

49

Deebo Samuel, SF @ LAR

50

Trey Quinn, WAS @ MIA

51

Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. HOU

52

Marvin Jones, DET @ GB

53

Ted Ginn Jr., NO @ JAX

54

Phillip Dorsett, NE vs. NYG

55

KeeSean Johnson, ARZ vs. ATL

56

Darius Slayton, NYG @ NE

57

Paul Richardson, WAS @ MIA

58

Marquise Goodwin, SF @ LAR

59

Corey Davis, TEN @ DEN

60

Adam Humphries, TEN @ DEN

61

Keke Coutee, HOU @ KC

62

A.J. Brown, TEN @ DEN

63

Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. DAL

64

Danny Amendola, DET @ GB

65

David Moore, SEA @ CLE

66

Randall Cobb, DAL @ NYJ

67

Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs. DAL

68

Mecole Hardman, KC vs. HOU

69

Nelson Agholor, PHI @ MIN

70

James Washington, PIT @ LAC

71

Geronimo Allison, GB vs. DET

