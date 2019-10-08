Week 6 PPR Rankings: WR

Our Week 6 PPR WR rankings feature a different No. 1 than our standard wide receiver rankings, with NFL receptions leader Michael Thomas jumping up five spots to claim the top spot. While Julio Jones, Amari Cooper, and others can put up catches with the best of them, too, Thomas is just a slightly safer bet in PPR. His seemingly lower floor for yards and TDs is the reason for the difference, but obviously when it comes to start 'em, sit 'em decisions, you know what you're doing with Thomas and the rest of the top-tier targets. It's the receivers further down the list who start causing problems.

Guys like Christian Kirk (if healthy against Falcons), Courtland Sutton (vs. Titans), Auden Tate (@ Ravens), Jarvis Landry (vs. Seahawks), and Golden Tate (@ Patriots) are where things get tricky. You know they can pile up receptions, but inconsistent QB play and/or tough matchups this week make them tough to trust over lower-reception, higher-yardage plays in favorable situations (Calvin Ridley, D.K. Metcalf, Stefon Diggs).

WEEK 6 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Story continues

There are some legit PPR sleepers this week, as Trey Quinn (@ Dolphins), Willie Snead (vs. Bengals), and Jamison Crowder (vs. Cowboys) might be in better positions than most realize. Quinn might be too hindered by his QB play and the emergence of Terry McLaurin to really have value, but this is the matchup for him to succeed. Snead might see more targets in a favorable matchup with Hollywood Brown and Mark Andrews both less than 100 percent, and Crowder should get to link back up with Sam Darnold, who targeted him 17 times back in Week 1. KeeSean Johnson (@ Falcons) would also be worthwhile flier if Kirk is out, and both Dolphins (DeVante Parker and Preston Williams) can pay off against the Redskins.

WEEK 6 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Tight end

As always, we do our best to balance high-reception floors with overall upside. As we always say, yards and TDs are still king, but in PPR, especially full-point PPR, 8-48 days have their place, too.

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week.

Week 6 PPR Rankings: WRs

8 Davante Adams, GB vs. DET

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.