Week 6 Fantasy RB Rankings: Christian McCaffrey on top, Adrian Peterson among start-or-sit sleepers

We've entered the portion of the fantasy football season where the biggest shakeups to running back rankings will come from injuries. When Christian McCaffrey left Sunday's game, it looked for a little while like Reggie Bonnafon would become a familiar name to fantasy owners. Soon after, though, McCaffrey was deemed fine after merely dealing with cramps, and that's why he's atop our Week 6 fantasy RB rankings, narrowly edging out Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cool, and Saquon Barkley, who we're projecting to return from a high-ankle sprain this Thursday.

Besides injuries, we sort of know who guys are at this point. Ezekiel Elliott's holdout is a thing of the distance past. Dalvin Cook has proven he's a consistently top-five running back. Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb, too, have proven to be every-week starts. Matchups and playing time matter, but there's just a lot less guessing at this point in the season.

One place we'll still be left wondering about, at least for another week, is in L.A.. Melvin Gordon outcarried Austin Ekeler 12-3 in Week 5. Seems like Gordon's the obvious bellcow, right? Except for the fact that Ekeler out-caught Gordon, 15-4. If that split keeps up, Ekeler could maintain standard-league value as a pass catcher while also being a PPR stud. And Gordon, if not as important as a receiver, will be more of a standard-league guy. Of course, Gordon probably is still getting up to full speed, so it might be best to wait another week before making full judgment here.

The matchup of the week, for fantasy purposes but certainly not for pleasurable viewing purposes, is Redskins-Dolphins. Both teams are bad. Both defenses are bad. Many of their players are bad. But at running back, each team has a potentially intriguing fantasy option. For Washington, it's future Hall-of-Famer Adrian Peterson, and for Miami, Kenyan Drake is still the man since he's yet to be traded. Both have been risky fantasy starts thus far. Both have RB2 cases against the other's terrible defense in Week 6.

Mark Ingram (vs. Bengals) is a must-start this week against a Bengals defense allowing the most fantasy points to running backs. So is Kerryon Johnson (@ Packers), who gets a Green Bay defense that's been poor against RBs, too. Speaking of the Packers: Aaron Jones' four-TD Week 5 isn't repeatable, but as long as Jamaal Williams is out, his workload will be such that he needs to be in every fantasy lineup.

Before we get to the rankings: This is the first week with four teams on bye. The Bills, Bears, Raiders and Colts are off, meaning you'll be without the services of Frank Gore, Devin Singletary, David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen, Josh Jacobs, Marlon Mack and Nyheim Hines.

Week 6 Fantasy RB Rankings

11Joe Mixon, CIN @ BAL. Baltimore's run defense per carry has been solid in 2019, but they've allowed a league-high seven rushing touchdowns. Expect Mixon to find the end zone at least once in this one.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.