Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

Week 6 fantasy kicker rankings are without a name that we'd grown very accustomed to: Stephen Gostkowski. The Patriots are now relying on Mike Nugent as their kicker, and he's simply not as talented as Gostkowski. Nugent becomes a borderline starting kicker in the high-powered New England offense, but there are better options.

This is the part of the program where we say if Carolina's Joey Slye is still unowned in your league, pick him up. Dude is a stud. Graham Gano isn't gonna have his job whenever he's healthy enough to return. In a deeper league, Austin Seibert could be worth a pickup if your kicker stinks because Seibert has played well in his rookie season for Cleveland.

If your kicker is on a bye this week, both Jason Sanders of the Dolphins and Dustin Hopkins of the Redskins are low owned and playing each other in a game that should see a lot of points on Sunday.

The kickers on bye in Week 6 are Stephen Hauschka, Adam Vinatieri, Eddy Pineiro, and Daniel Carlson. Matt Prater and Jason Sanders will return after a week off.

Reminder: These rankings will be adjusted throughout week if there are injuries, cuts, or weather concerns, so check back often for the latest updates!

1

Justin Tucker, BAL vs. CIN

2

Greg Zuerlein, LAR vs. SF

3

Joey Slye, CAR vs. TB (in UK)

4

Harrison Butker, KC vs. HOU

5

Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU @ KC

6

Matt Bryant, ATL @ ARZ

7

Brett Maher, DAL @ NYJ

8

Wil Lutz, NO @ JAX

9

Jake Elliott, PHI @ MIN

10

Jason Myers, SEA @ CLE

11

Mason Crosby, GB vs. DET

12

Mike Nugent , NE vs. NYG

13

Dan Bailey, MIN vs. PHI

14

Chase McLaughlin, LAC vs. PIT

15

Austin Seibert, CLE vs. SEA

16

Matt Prater, DET @ GB

17

Jason Sanders, MIA vs. WAS

18

Aldrick Rosas, NYG @ NE

19

Chris Boswell, PIT @ LAC

20

Brandon McManus, DEN vs. TEN

21

Josh Lambo, JAX vs. NO

22

Dustin Hopkins, WAS @ MIA

23

Cody Parkey, TEN @ DEN

24

Randy Bullock, CIN @ BAL

25

Robbie Gould, SF @ LAR

26

Matt Gay, TB vs. CAR (in UK)

27

Sam Ficken, NYJ vs. DAL

28

Zane Gonzalez, ARZ vs. ATL

