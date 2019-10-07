Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
Week 6 fantasy kicker rankings are without a name that we'd grown very accustomed to: Stephen Gostkowski. The Patriots are now relying on Mike Nugent as their kicker, and he's simply not as talented as Gostkowski. Nugent becomes a borderline starting kicker in the high-powered New England offense, but there are better options.
This is the part of the program where we say if Carolina's Joey Slye is still unowned in your league, pick him up. Dude is a stud. Graham Gano isn't gonna have his job whenever he's healthy enough to return. In a deeper league, Austin Seibert could be worth a pickup if your kicker stinks because Seibert has played well in his rookie season for Cleveland.
WEEK 6 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST
If your kicker is on a bye this week, both Jason Sanders of the Dolphins and Dustin Hopkins of the Redskins are low owned and playing each other in a game that should see a lot of points on Sunday.
WEEK 6 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end
The kickers on bye in Week 6 are Stephen Hauschka, Adam Vinatieri, Eddy Pineiro, and Daniel Carlson. Matt Prater and Jason Sanders will return after a week off.
Reminder: These rankings will be adjusted throughout week if there are injuries, cuts, or weather concerns, so check back often for the latest updates!
7 Brett Maher, DAL @ NYJ
Week 6 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker
1
Justin Tucker, BAL vs. CIN
2
Greg Zuerlein, LAR vs. SF
3
Joey Slye, CAR vs. TB (in UK)
4
Harrison Butker, KC vs. HOU
5
Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU @ KC
6
Matt Bryant, ATL @ ARZ
7
Brett Maher, DAL @ NYJ
8
Wil Lutz, NO @ JAX
9
Jake Elliott, PHI @ MIN
10
Jason Myers, SEA @ CLE
11
Mason Crosby, GB vs. DET
12
Mike Nugent , NE vs. NYG
13
Dan Bailey, MIN vs. PHI
14
Chase McLaughlin, LAC vs. PIT
15
Austin Seibert, CLE vs. SEA
16
Matt Prater, DET @ GB
17
Jason Sanders, MIA vs. WAS
18
Aldrick Rosas, NYG @ NE
19
Chris Boswell, PIT @ LAC
20
Brandon McManus, DEN vs. TEN
21
Josh Lambo, JAX vs. NO
22
Dustin Hopkins, WAS @ MIA
23
Cody Parkey, TEN @ DEN
24
Randy Bullock, CIN @ BAL
25
Robbie Gould, SF @ LAR
26
Matt Gay, TB vs. CAR (in UK)
27
Sam Ficken, NYJ vs. DAL
28
Zane Gonzalez, ARZ vs. ATL