Week 6 Fantasy Preview: Worried about the Bengals, Packers, Dolphins & Colts

Matt Harmon is joined by Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens in previewing each of the Week 6 games in the NFL from a fantasy perspective.

Find out why Gabe Davis reminds the guys of Stefon Diggs (in Minnesota), why Eno Benjamin could be a league winner, and when is the right time to trade Rondale Moore.

The guys also talk a lot about the fantasy value for playmakers that are lacking at the QB position, like Alec Pierce in Indianapolis (sorry, Matt Ryan) and Tyreek Hill in Miami (not sorry, Skylar Thompson).

Matt gets to laugh at Scott and Andy, who continue their noble pursuit of a worthwhile Giants WR (Darius Slayton? Wan’Dale Robinson? Nobody?) and gets called out for bragging about having a lot of Jakobi Meyers on his teams.

The Packers offense looks broken, but their coaching is good enough that it should be fixed soon. On the other hand, the guys wonder if maybe Zac Taylor is the problem instead of the solution in Cincinnati. There’s also debate on whether or not Jeff Wilson will keep the starting RB job with the 49ers once Eli Mitchell returns.

Finally, the guys break down the Cowboys-Eagles game on Sunday night and talk about how wrong they were in thinking the Broncos were going to be good as a way to preview their Monday night game against the Chargers.

01:25 Bills at Chiefs

10:45 Cardinals at Seahawks

20:10 Jaguars at Colts

28:40 Vikings at Dolphins

33:40 Ravens at Giants

39:15 Buccaneers at Steelers

46:15 Jets at Packers

51:15 Bengals at Saints

58:30 Patriots at Browns

63:35 49ers at Falcons

67:15 Panthers at Rams

70:00 Cowboys at Eagles

73:55 Broncos at Chargers

