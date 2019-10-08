Week 6 fantasy football kicker ranks: Ka'imi Fairbairn will be needed vs. Chiefs

Expect Ka'imi Fairbairn to get his share of opportunities in Week 6. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

While the Indianapolis Colts may have provided the blueprint to beating the Chiefs in Week 5, the fact remains: Patrick Mahomes leads a truly powerful offense in Kansas City. If the Houston Texans are to stand any chance of beating them, they will have to score.

Luckily, the Texans are uniquely prepared to stand toe-to-toe with the Chiefs, thanks to the services of Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, and the rest.

So too, will their kicker, Ka’imi Fairbairn, be needed to help with the scoring if Texan offensive drives stall out in enemy territory. See where he lands in our experts’ kicker rankings for Week 6.

