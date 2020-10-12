Week 5 Wrap: Fantasy football fallout of Dak Prescott's terrible injury

Dallas continues to play in high-scoring thrillers, and although they won on a field goal as time expired Sunday, the Cowboys lost Dak Prescott to a devastating season-ending leg injury that left the stadium quiet (aside from tears). It’s a brutal loss (although encouraging to see Alex Smith provide hope by returning from a similar-looking injury earlier in the day), both for the Cowboys and fantasy managers, as Prescott entered having scored the most points through four weeks in the history of fantasy football (and he was on pace to shatter the NFL record with 800+ pass attempts as well).

Andy Dalton becomes a must-add in Superflex leagues given the Cowboys’ surrounding talent, but the Prescott loss no doubt hurts the fantasy values of Ezekiel Elliott and especially the Dallas receivers. CeeDee Lamb looked like a young Michael Irvin while commanding seven more targets than any other Dallas player Sunday (the Giants had gone an NFL-high eight straight games without allowing a 100-yard receiver). Dalton had a nice late hookup with Michael Gallup, but with Lamb’s emergence, it might take an Amari Cooper injury for Gallup to be anything more than a fringe flex option moving forward. Dallas next gets an Arizona defense that’s held fantasy receivers in check this season.

As for Zeke, while the QB switch could lead to Dallas being more run-heavy, it will also lead to fewer scoring chances (and possessions in general), and any change in his career-high work as a receiver is obviously bad news. The Dak injury is a bummer all around … Devonta Freeman has looked competent enough to run away with New York’s lead back job, which makes him flex worthy in today’s RB environment.

Darius Slayton’s big game could’ve been bigger if not for a TD catch being nullified by a questionable penalty. He should remain locked in fantasy lineups … Evan Engram had a rushing score (and another TD called back by penalty during a nice fake field goal) but managed just 16 yards on two targets in a highly favorable matchup. While health looked like Engram’s biggest concern entering the year, skill has been the problem in 2020, as Engram has seen the lowest average intended air yards (4.7) in the NFL this year and has been a complete fantasy bust despite the Giants losing Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard (Engram also has run the second-most routes among tight ends while seeing the fourth-highest target share).

Daniel Jones has struggled badly this season and has the most fumbles since entering the league (on a side note, the Cowboys have already lost as many fumbles this year (seven) as they did all of last season), but the Giants’ supporting cast has also been much worse than expected (and his schedule has been incredibly difficult). Still, Danny Dimes can run and had some monstrous fantasy weeks as a rookie, so he was a gigantic fantasy dud Sunday in a game that totaled 81 points. He currently sits with a 2:8 TD:TO ratio through five games this season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had just 10 carries and secured only 3-of-8 targets while failing to score yet again with KC as 13.5-point home favorites against a Raiders defense that entered allowing the most fantasy points to running backs this season. The rookie has been unlucky at times (including having a TD catch called back by a questionable penalty Sunday), but he hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 1 despite getting lead back touches in a strong KC offense, so his “MEH” alternative nickname might begin to gain more steam (he even leaves the field for the pedestrian Darrel Williams on passing downs despite all that receiving production in college). Still, as frustrating as it’s been, it was nice to see the eight targets, and all the goal-line gadgetry figures to eventually start going his way, so I’m buying if an Edwards-Helaire manager is selling … Derek Carr was fantastic (11.2 YPA) going into Kansas City and becoming the first QB to record multiple TD passes against them this season (he had three by halftime). Carr wasn’t reluctant to throw deep with the return of Henry Ruggs, as the Raiders pulled off the upset and ended my Survivor year.

