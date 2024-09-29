Week 5 Reactions: Alabama beats Georgia in thriller & Michigan offense is ugly, but it works

Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to Alabama’s exciting win against Georgia. After such a dominant start, how did the Crimson Tide almost let the game slip away? Jalen Milroe shows Heisman promise, Kalen DeBoer proves his worth, and Kirby Smart’s Bulldogs are down—but how badly?

The trio shares the biggest things they learned this weekend, from uncovering Michigan’s true identity (ugly as it may be) to what makes Penn State look so promising. Then it’s time for the Week 5 stock report: Jaxson Dart and Ole Miss go down while Kentucky’s stock might just be at an all time high.

(00:05) Georgia vs. Alabama recap

(27:29) One thing we learned: Penn State

(32:17) One thing we learned: Notre Dame

(36:10) One thing we learned: Michigan

(42:10) Stock up: Indiana

(44:50) Stock down: Ole Miss

(48:37) Stock up: Mark Stoops

(53:48) Stock down: conclusive evidence

(1:00:06) Stock up: Michigan State

(1:03:49) Stock down: UNLV haters

(1:07:48) Stock up: Kansas State fan's follow through

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide rushes for a touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

