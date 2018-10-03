Week 5 PPR Rankings: WR

Sporting News
Injuries are helping a few WR sleepers pop up in the Week 5 PPR rankings. Check out the list, which finally includes Julian Edelman again, before making your fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

Our Week 5 PPR rankings for WRs are loaded, and that's even with the Bears and Bucs on bye and injuries to T.Y. Hilton, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and Will Fuller. Fortunately for PPR owners, only Mike Evans and Hilton are really "high-catch" guys out of that group (despite both having reputations as "big-play guys"), so there are still plenty of potential waiver-wire sleepers if you're having trouble with some fantasy start-sit decisions. Of course, the most notable news at wide receiver this week, especially in point-per-reception leagues, is that Julian Edelman is back.

How this will affect the rest of New England's wide receivers remains to be seen, but that's been a big mystery anyway, so at least there's something bankable there now. There's also some intrigue in Green Bay, where Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) could both be out. That opens the door for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but you can't possibly play him...right?

Perhaps the biggest PPR sleeper of the week is Keke Coutee. He racked up 11 catches on 15 targets last week (albeit in an overtime game). Currently, we have Will Fuller (hamstring) ranked and Coutee relatively low (he's done nothing when Fuller has been healthy), but if Fuller is expected to sit out, look for Coutee to shoot up the rankings.

A similar opportunity is there for the taking in Indianapolis, where Chester Rogers (eight catches, 11 targets last week) and Ryan Grant (five catches, seven targets) both are on the radar with Hilton out. Obviously, Rogers seemingly has more upside based on what we saw last week, but Grant could also rack up short catches. Both are worth considerations as WR3s.

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week. And for more analysis on each player, check out our standard WR rankings for Week 5. Also, give a listen to our Week 5 preview podcast.

Week 5 PPR Rankings: WRs

8 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Cowboys

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

1

Antonio Brown, Steelers vs. Falcons

2

Julio Jones, Falcons @ Steelers

3

Michael Thomas, Saints vs. Redskins

4

Adam Thielen, Vikings @ Eagles

5

Odell Beckham Jr., Giants @ Panthers

6

Keenan Allen, Chargers vs. Raiders

7

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers vs. Falcons

8

DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Cowboys

9

Davante Adams, Packers @ Lions

10

A.J. Green, Bengals vs. Dolphins

11

Stefon Diggs, Vikings @ Eagles

12

Jarvis Landry, Browns vs. Ravens

13

Golden Tate, Lions vs. Packers

14

Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos @ Jets

15

Cooper Kupp, Rams @ Seahawks

16

Brandin Cooks, Rams @ Seahawks

17

Amari Cooper, Raiders @ Chargers

18

Calvin Ridley, Falcons @ Steelers

19

Tyreek Hill, Chiefs vs. Jaguars

20

Alshon Jeffery, Eagles vs. Vikings

21

Corey Davis, Titans @ Bills

22

Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals @ 49ers

23

Julian Edelman, Patriots vs. Colts

24

Nelson Agholor, Eagles vs. Vikings

25

John Brown, Ravens @ Browns

26

Kenny Golladay, Lions vs. Packers

27

Robert Woods, Rams @ Seahawks

28

Devin Funchess, Panthers vs. Giants

29

Demaryius Thomas, Broncos @ Jets

30

Sterling Shepard, Giants @ Panthers

31

Jamison Crowder, Redskins @ Saints

32

Dede Westbrook, Jaguars @ Chiefs

33

Tyler Boyd, Bengals vs. Dolphins

34

Randall Cobb, Packers @ Lions

35

Doug Baldwin, Seahawks vs. Rams

36

Michael Crabtree, Ravens @ Browns

37

Quincy Enunwa, Jets vs. Broncos

38

Chester Rogers, Colts @ Patriots

39

Josh Gordon, Patriots vs. Colts

40

Marvin Jones Jr., Lions vs. Packers

41

Geronimo Allison, Packers @ Lions

42

Keelan Cole, Jaguars @ Chiefs

43

Ryan Grant, Colts @ Patriots

44

Paul Richardson, Redskins @ Saints

45

Antonio Callaway, Browns vs. Ravens

46

Tyler Lockett, Seahawks vs. Rams

47

Will Fuller, Texans vs. Cowboys

48

Pierre Garcon, 49ers vs. Cardinals

49

Mike Williams, Chargers vs. Raiders

50

Kenny Stills, Dolphins @ Bengals

51

Mohamed Sanu, Falcons @ Steelers

52

Keke Coutee, Texans vs. Cowboys

53

Willie Snead, Ravens @ Browns

54

Cole Beasley, Cowboys @ Texans

55

Jordy Nelson, Raiders @ Chargers

56

Donte Moncrief, Jaguars @ Chiefs

57

Josh Doctson, Redskins @ Saints

58

Phillip Dorsett, Patriots vs. Colts

59

Marquise Goodwin, 49ers vs. Cardinals

60

Chris Hogan, Patriots vs. Colts

61

Kelvin Benjamin, Bills vs. Titans

62

Danny Amendola, Dolphins @ Bengals

63

Albert Wilson, Dolphins @ Bengals

64

D.J. Moore, Panthers vs. Giants

65

Ted Ginn, Saints vs. Redskins

66

Ryan Switzer, Steelers vs. Falcons

67

Michael Gallup, Cowboys @ Texans

68

Christian Kirk, Cardinals @ 49ers

69

Robby Anderson, Jets vs. Broncos

70

Allen Hurns, Cowboys @ Texans

71

Cameron Meredith, Saints vs. Redskins

72

Terrelle Pryor, Jets vs. Broncos

73

Tyrell Williams, Chargers vs. Raiders

74

John Ross, Bengals vs. Dolphins

75

Jakeem Grant, Dolphins @ Bengals

76

Aldrick Robinson, Vikings @ Eagles

77

Brandon Marshall, Seahawks vs. Rams

