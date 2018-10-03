Week 5 PPR Rankings: WR

Our Week 5 PPR rankings for WRs are loaded, and that's even with the Bears and Bucs on bye and injuries to T.Y. Hilton, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and Will Fuller. Fortunately for PPR owners, only Mike Evans and Hilton are really "high-catch" guys out of that group (despite both having reputations as "big-play guys"), so there are still plenty of potential waiver-wire sleepers if you're having trouble with some fantasy start-sit decisions. Of course, the most notable news at wide receiver this week, especially in point-per-reception leagues, is that Julian Edelman is back.

How this will affect the rest of New England's wide receivers remains to be seen, but that's been a big mystery anyway, so at least there's something bankable there now. There's also some intrigue in Green Bay, where Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) could both be out. That opens the door for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but you can't possibly play him...right?

Week 5 Standard Rankings:

Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker



Perhaps the biggest PPR sleeper of the week is Keke Coutee. He racked up 11 catches on 15 targets last week (albeit in an overtime game). Currently, we have Will Fuller (hamstring) ranked and Coutee relatively low (he's done nothing when Fuller has been healthy), but if Fuller is expected to sit out, look for Coutee to shoot up the rankings.

A similar opportunity is there for the taking in Indianapolis, where Chester Rogers (eight catches, 11 targets last week) and Ryan Grant (five catches, seven targets) both are on the radar with Hilton out. Obviously, Rogers seemingly has more upside based on what we saw last week, but Grant could also rack up short catches. Both are worth considerations as WR3s.

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week. And for more analysis on each player, check out our standard WR rankings for Week 5. Also, give a listen to our Week 5 preview podcast.

Story Continues

WEEK 5 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Tight end

Week 5 PPR Rankings: WRs

8 DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Cowboys

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues