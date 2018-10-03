Week 5 PPR Rankings: WR
Our Week 5 PPR rankings for WRs are loaded, and that's even with the Bears and Bucs on bye and injuries to T.Y. Hilton, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and Will Fuller. Fortunately for PPR owners, only Mike Evans and Hilton are really "high-catch" guys out of that group (despite both having reputations as "big-play guys"), so there are still plenty of potential waiver-wire sleepers if you're having trouble with some fantasy start-sit decisions. Of course, the most notable news at wide receiver this week, especially in point-per-reception leagues, is that Julian Edelman is back.
How this will affect the rest of New England's wide receivers remains to be seen, but that's been a big mystery anyway, so at least there's something bankable there now. There's also some intrigue in Green Bay, where Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) could both be out. That opens the door for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but you can't possibly play him...right?
Perhaps the biggest PPR sleeper of the week is Keke Coutee. He racked up 11 catches on 15 targets last week (albeit in an overtime game). Currently, we have Will Fuller (hamstring) ranked and Coutee relatively low (he's done nothing when Fuller has been healthy), but if Fuller is expected to sit out, look for Coutee to shoot up the rankings.
A similar opportunity is there for the taking in Indianapolis, where Chester Rogers (eight catches, 11 targets last week) and Ryan Grant (five catches, seven targets) both are on the radar with Hilton out. Obviously, Rogers seemingly has more upside based on what we saw last week, but Grant could also rack up short catches. Both are worth considerations as WR3s.
1
Antonio Brown, Steelers vs. Falcons
2
Julio Jones, Falcons @ Steelers
3
Michael Thomas, Saints vs. Redskins
4
Adam Thielen, Vikings @ Eagles
5
Odell Beckham Jr., Giants @ Panthers
6
Keenan Allen, Chargers vs. Raiders
7
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers vs. Falcons
8
DeAndre Hopkins, Texans vs. Cowboys
9
Davante Adams, Packers @ Lions
10
A.J. Green, Bengals vs. Dolphins
11
Stefon Diggs, Vikings @ Eagles
12
Jarvis Landry, Browns vs. Ravens
13
Golden Tate, Lions vs. Packers
14
Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos @ Jets
15
Cooper Kupp, Rams @ Seahawks
16
Brandin Cooks, Rams @ Seahawks
17
Amari Cooper, Raiders @ Chargers
18
Calvin Ridley, Falcons @ Steelers
19
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs vs. Jaguars
20
Alshon Jeffery, Eagles vs. Vikings
21
Corey Davis, Titans @ Bills
22
Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals @ 49ers
23
Julian Edelman, Patriots vs. Colts
24
Nelson Agholor, Eagles vs. Vikings
25
John Brown, Ravens @ Browns
26
Kenny Golladay, Lions vs. Packers
27
Robert Woods, Rams @ Seahawks
28
Devin Funchess, Panthers vs. Giants
29
Demaryius Thomas, Broncos @ Jets
30
Sterling Shepard, Giants @ Panthers
31
Jamison Crowder, Redskins @ Saints
32
Dede Westbrook, Jaguars @ Chiefs
33
Tyler Boyd, Bengals vs. Dolphins
34
Randall Cobb, Packers @ Lions
35
Doug Baldwin, Seahawks vs. Rams
36
Michael Crabtree, Ravens @ Browns
37
Quincy Enunwa, Jets vs. Broncos
38
Chester Rogers, Colts @ Patriots
39
Josh Gordon, Patriots vs. Colts
40
Marvin Jones Jr., Lions vs. Packers
41
Geronimo Allison, Packers @ Lions
42
Keelan Cole, Jaguars @ Chiefs
43
Ryan Grant, Colts @ Patriots
44
Paul Richardson, Redskins @ Saints
45
Antonio Callaway, Browns vs. Ravens
46
Tyler Lockett, Seahawks vs. Rams
47
Will Fuller, Texans vs. Cowboys
48
Pierre Garcon, 49ers vs. Cardinals
49
Mike Williams, Chargers vs. Raiders
50
Kenny Stills, Dolphins @ Bengals
51
Mohamed Sanu, Falcons @ Steelers
52
Keke Coutee, Texans vs. Cowboys
53
Willie Snead, Ravens @ Browns
54
Cole Beasley, Cowboys @ Texans
55
Jordy Nelson, Raiders @ Chargers
56
Donte Moncrief, Jaguars @ Chiefs
57
Josh Doctson, Redskins @ Saints
58
Phillip Dorsett, Patriots vs. Colts
59
Marquise Goodwin, 49ers vs. Cardinals
60
Chris Hogan, Patriots vs. Colts
61
Kelvin Benjamin, Bills vs. Titans
62
Danny Amendola, Dolphins @ Bengals
63
Albert Wilson, Dolphins @ Bengals
64
D.J. Moore, Panthers vs. Giants
65
Ted Ginn, Saints vs. Redskins
66
Ryan Switzer, Steelers vs. Falcons
67
Michael Gallup, Cowboys @ Texans
68
Christian Kirk, Cardinals @ 49ers
69
Robby Anderson, Jets vs. Broncos
70
Allen Hurns, Cowboys @ Texans
71
Cameron Meredith, Saints vs. Redskins
72
Terrelle Pryor, Jets vs. Broncos
73
Tyrell Williams, Chargers vs. Raiders
74
John Ross, Bengals vs. Dolphins
75
Jakeem Grant, Dolphins @ Bengals
76
Aldrick Robinson, Vikings @ Eagles
77
Brandon Marshall, Seahawks vs. Rams