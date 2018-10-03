Week 5 NFL DFS Picks: Strategy, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel

Finding value each week is crucial to success in NFL DFS, and Week 5 sees pricing get much tighter on both DraftKings and FanDuel. Thankfully, there is still some solid value across the board this week that will help you pay up for high-priced daily fantasy football picks, such as Todd Gurley, Antonio Brown, and Julio Jones.

I typically take a cash game approach to finding value plays, and many times you don’t need to overthink rostering value plays in tournaments as long as you look to diversify your lineup in other areas. Be sure to check out the RotoQL Trending Players Tool to quickly identify who the top value plays are each week.

Before we break down the Week 5 picks, remember that this article should only be part of your DFS research. The best daily fantasy players look at more than one source before putting together their lineups. My favorite place to start is RotoQL's NFL lineup optimizer, which, as always, played a big role in the picks below. RotoQL’s industry-leading fantasy football packages are loaded with stats and user-friendly DFS tools. You'll be hard-pressed to find anything better.

WEEK 5 DFS GPP LINEUPS: Yahoo | FanDuel | DraftKings

If you're looking for more great NFL, NBA, or MLB, or PGA DFS advice, give me a follow on Twitter (@DFSBenj).

Week 5 Rankings:

Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker



NFL DFS Picks Week 5: Quarterback values

QB Russell Wilson, Seahawks (vs. Rams), DK $5,100, FD: $7,200



With so many skill position players in excellent spots, finding value at the quarterback position will be crucial in both cash games and certain GPP lineup builds this week. The top value play at the position is extremely close between Jaguars QB Blake Bortles and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, but I’m going to take the $400 savings on DraftKings and play Wilson, who is at his lowest price in years at only $5,100 in a divisional matchup with the Rams. Wilson has been solid at home over the last two years, posting a plus/minus of plus-3.5 over his last nine home starts, which looks even better given his average price point of $7,044. On paper, the matchup with the Rams should be a situation that we would look to avoid, but various injuries to their secondary have softened up their pass defense just enough to make Wilson viable here. Add in the return of top WR Doug Baldwin (more on him later), and a projected positive game script with the Seahawks being 7-point home underdogs, and Wilson should easily able to pay off his salary expectations.



Other QB Values:

Blake Bortles, Matthew Stafford







Story Continues

WEEK 5 DFS CASH LINEUPS: Yahoo | FanDuel | DraftKings

Daily Fantasy Football Week 5 Advice: Running back values

RB T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars (@ Chiefs), DK: $5,600, FD: $6,500



The top end of the running back range is loaded with studs who are in great spots. I really want to jam in guys such as Christian McCaffrey, James Conner, and Melvin Gordon in all formats and to do that you’ll need to find some value for your RB2 and/or Flex position. Jags RB T.J Yeldon fits that bill perfectly, as he will see expanded opportunity both on the ground and through the air with starting RB Leonard Fournette set to miss the next few weeks with a hamstring injury. Yeldon has been excellent in his opportunities thus far this season, and the matchup with the Chiefs is also great, as they are currently giving up the most fantasy points in the league to opposing running backs after getting shredded by both Broncos running backs in front of a national audience on Monday Night Football.



Other RB Values: David Johnson, Aaron Jones, Phillip Lindsay









MORE WEEK 5 DFS: Last week's perfect lineup | Stacks | Lineup Builder

Week 5 Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Values: Wide receiver

WR Doug Baldwin, Seahawks (vs. Rams), DK: $5,000, FD: $6,700



With Russell Wilson checking in as the best value QB of the week, I’ll also be looking to pair him with his top target in the passing game, Doug Baldwin. Last week, Baldwin returned from a sprained MCL and didn’t looked limited at all, catching five balls on seven targets for 41 yards. I already mentioned that the Seahawks passing game projects to have a positive game script as home underdogs, and Baldwin has the best matchup among Seattle pass catchers, running the majority of his routes out of the slot. Last week, Vikings slot man Adam Thielen shredded the Rams secondary en route to a 8/135/1 line on 12 targets. Similar to Wilson, the price point on Baldwin is at an all-time low, as his average price on DraftKings is $6,594 over his last 18 games played, which makes Baldwin cash game viable if you want to free up some salary to help you pay up on one or two stud running backs -- or multiple pieces in the ATL-PIT game.



WR Mohamed Sanu, Falcons (@ Steelers), DK: $4,000, FD: $5,600



The Falcons-Steelers game is going to be one of the most popular games for DFS that we will see all season long, with its massive over/under of 57.5 points. As much as I like to be contrarian, this isn’t a spot to get cute and fade this game, and I’ll be looking to load up on as many players from this matchup as possible in all formats. I feel that much of the public will be chasing Falcons rookie WR Calvin Ridley’s six touchdowns over his last three games, but for me, I’ll be looking to load up on slot man Mohamed Sanu, who has seen a larger target share in the offense. Sanu isn’t the sexiest guy to roster, but his role in the offense is secure, as he’s played over 75 percent of the offensive snaps in all four games for the Falcons and has seen over 20 percent of the team’s passing game target share over the last two weeks. The matchup with the Steelers also couldn’t be better, as the Steelers have been getting shredded through the air all year long, ranking 30th DvP against opposing wide receivers.



Other WR Values: Dede Westbrook, Christian Kirk, Willie Snead

















WEEK 5 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Week 5 NFL DFS Picks: Tight end values

TE Vance McDonald, Steelers (vs. Falcons), DK: $3,700, FD: $4,600



On the Pittsburgh side of the ball, the top value play is clearly tight end Vance MacDonald, who will also likely be the most popular play on the entire slate at his $3,700 price point on DraftKings and for $4,600 on FanDuel. McDonald slide seamlessly into the Steelers passing attack after missing the first game of the season through injury. He has seen five targets in each of his starts this season, and should have an excellent opportunity for a huge game against a Falcons defense that has been hit hard by injuries on all three levels. The Falcons defensive scheme also tends to funnel targets into the middle of the field, which is just another bonus for McDonald who has posted an excellent plus/minus of plus-6.3 this season.



Other TE Values: Tyler Kroft, Ian Thomas







