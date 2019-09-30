Week 5 fantasy kicker rankings see one name continue to fall slowly: Stephen Gostkowski. He's still in our top 10, but barely, as he's struggled to be consistent even on simple PAT attempts. The long-time Patriot is still a fantasy starter, but he's no longer one of the top names at the position. The other projected top name that's frustrated fantasy owners is Michael Badgley (groin), who continues to missing games, forcing punter Ty Long to be the Chargers' kicker. Badgley becomes an immediate top-10 sleeper if you see him activated, but don't hold your breath at this point.

This week's "dome watch" features our No. 5 and No. 6 kickers, Ka'imi Fairbairn and Matt Bryant, who will duel in Houston's climate-controlled stadium against each other. Brett Maher and Mason Crosby will face each other in Jerry World. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Chicago and Oakland travel to London, so Eddy Pineiro and Daniel Carlson are bigger question marks than either would normally be. It's just hard to know what shape the field will be in for kicking field goals.

WEEK 5 NON-PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end



The two kickers on bye in Week 5 are Detroit's Matt Prater and Miami's Jason Sanders. San Francisco's Robbie Gould and the Jets' Sam Ficken will return after a week off.

Tight end

5 Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU vs. ATL

Week 5 Fantasy Rankings: Kicker

