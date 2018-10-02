Week 5 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Is Jared Goff a must-start?

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the two remaining undefeated teams. While the Chiefs sport a hot-armed quarterback, a bevy of offensive weaponry, and not much else, the Rams might be one-upping them in every aspect of the game. Jared Goff’s continued evolution into a prolific passer has played a big part in the Rams’ dominance this season.

[Week 5 Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Goff is coming off a trouncing of the Minnesota Vikings in a Thursday night tilt where he threw for 465 yards and FIVE touchdowns. He already has 11 TDs to just two interceptions on the season.

Goff also has had more than a week to prepare for a divisional matchup against a Seattle Seahawks team that just lost their Pro Bowl free safety, so yeah, consider him a quality quarterback option in Week 5:

