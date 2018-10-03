Week 5 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RB

Sporting News
Our Week 5 PPR rankings for the RB position are in, and they will help to guide you through difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions and identify potential pass-catching sleepers that could emerge.

Week 5 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RB

Our Week 5 PPR rankings for the RB position are in, and they will help to guide you through difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions and identify potential pass-catching sleepers that could emerge.

Our Week 5 PPR rankings are now in, and they will be certain to help you make some difficult decisions at key spots -- especially at RB. Thanks to the PPR format, receiving backs get a bit of a boost and create more depth overall at the position. Of course, that can make things a bit more difficult to sort out -- like a tough start 'em, sit 'em decision between Austin Ekeler and Kerryon Johnson, but it adds another fun layer to the game.

Of course, with byes now upon us, the Bears and Bucs aren't included in these rankings. The notable Bears duo of Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen would normally be staples of the top 30, but with them out, fantasy owners will have to turn to other options. Some potential replacements are waiver wire pickup Nyheim Hines (@ Patriots), Buck Allen (@ Browns), and even a guy like Ty Montgomery (@ Lions). All could be solid fill ins. But as it stands, there are plenty of solid options who should put up good performances in PPR this week.

Week 5 Standard Rankings:
Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker

Week 5 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: RBs

7 Saquon Barkley, Giants @ Panthers

Per usual, the top dual-threat backs are near the top of these rankings, while some other all-around players in solid matchups (namely, T.J. Yeldon against the Chiefs) get bumped into RB1 territory this week.

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week. And for more analysis on each player, check out our standard WR rankings for Week 5. Also, give a listen to our Week 5 preview podcast.

WEEK 5 PPR RANKINGS: Wide receiver | Tight end

Kicker

Week 5 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: RBs

7 Saquon Barkley, Giants @ Panthers

These rankings are for PPR leagues

1

Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Redskins

2

David Johnson, Cardinals @ 49ers

3

Todd Gurley, Rams @ Seahawks

4

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers vs. Giants

5

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys @ Texans

6

Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. Raiders

7

Saquon Barkley, Giants @ Panthers

8

James Conner, Steelers vs. Falcons

9

Matt Breida, 49ers vs. Cardinals

10

T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars @ Chiefs

11

Joe Mixon, Bengals vs. Dolphins

12

LeSean McCoy, Bills vs. Titans

WEEK 5: Rankings | DFS

13

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs vs. Jaguars

14

James White, Patriots vs. Colts

15

Dion Lewis, Titans @ Bills

16

Sony Michel, Patriots vs. Colts

17

Chris Thompson, Redskins @ Saints

18

Carlos Hyde, Browns vs. Ravens

19

Phillip Lindsay, Broncos @ Jets

20

Marshawn Lynch, Raiders @ Chargers

21

Dalvin Cook, Vikings @ Eagles

22

Aaron Jones, Packers @ Lions

23

Devonta Freeman, Falcons @ Steelers

24

Derrick Henry, Titans @ Bills

25

Adrian Peterson, Redskins @ Saints

26

Nyheim Hines, Colts @ Patriots

27

Buck Allen, Ravens @ Browns

28

Lamar Miller, Texans vs. Cowboys

29

Mark Ingram, Saints vs. Redskins

30

Alex Collins, Ravens @ Browns

31

Jay Ajayi, Eagles vs. Vikings

32

Kenyan Drake, Dolphins @ Bengals

33

Giovani Bernard, Bengals vs. Dolphins

34

Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. Raiders

35

Kerryon Johnson, Lions vs. Packers

36

Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Broncos

37

Ty Montgomery, Packers @ Lions

38

Alfred Morris, 49ers vs. Cardinals

39

Jalen Richard, Raiders @ Chargers

40

Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Packers

41

Duke Johnson Jr., Browns vs. Ravens

42

Corey Clement, Eagles vs. Vikings

43

Royce Freeman, Broncos @ Jets

44

Chris Carson, Seahawks vs. Rams

45

Jamaal Williams, Packers @ Lions

46

Tevin Coleman, Falcons @ Steelers

47

Isaiah Crowell, Jets vs. Broncos

48

Frank Gore, Dolphins @ Bengals

49

Mike Davis, Seahawks vs. Rams

50

C.J. Anderson, Panthers vs. Giants

51

Jordan Wilkins, Colts @ Patriots

52

Marlon Mack, Colts @ Patriots

53

Alfred Blue, Texans vs. Cowboys

54

LeGarrette Blount, Lions vs. Packers

55

Chris Ivory, Bills vs. Titans

56

Latavius Murray, Vikings @ Eagles

57

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks vs. Rams

58

Nick Chubb, Browns vs. Ravens

59

Doug Martin, Raiders @ Chargers

60

Corey Grant, Jaguars @ Chiefs

61

Wendell Smallwood, Eagles vs. Vikings

62

Malcolm Brown, Rams @ Seahawks

What to Read Next