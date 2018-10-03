Week 5 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RB
Our Week 5 PPR rankings are now in, and they will be certain to help you make some difficult decisions at key spots -- especially at RB. Thanks to the PPR format, receiving backs get a bit of a boost and create more depth overall at the position. Of course, that can make things a bit more difficult to sort out -- like a tough start 'em, sit 'em decision between Austin Ekeler and Kerryon Johnson, but it adds another fun layer to the game.
Of course, with byes now upon us, the Bears and Bucs aren't included in these rankings. The notable Bears duo of Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen would normally be staples of the top 30, but with them out, fantasy owners will have to turn to other options. Some potential replacements are waiver wire pickup Nyheim Hines (@ Patriots), Buck Allen (@ Browns), and even a guy like Ty Montgomery (@ Lions). All could be solid fill ins. But as it stands, there are plenty of solid options who should put up good performances in PPR this week.
Week 5 Standard Rankings:
Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker
Week 5 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: RBs 7 Saquon Barkley, Giants @ Panthers
Per usual, the top dual-threat backs are near the top of these rankings, while some other all-around players in solid matchups (namely, T.J. Yeldon against the Chiefs) get bumped into RB1 territory this week.
Reminder: Check back for updates during the week. And for more analysis on each player, check out our standard WR rankings for Week 5. Also, give a listen to our Week 5 preview podcast.
WEEK 5 PPR RANKINGS: Wide receiver | Tight end
Week 5 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: RBs
7 Saquon Barkley, Giants @ Panthers
These rankings are for PPR leagues
1
Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Redskins
2
David Johnson, Cardinals @ 49ers
3
Todd Gurley, Rams @ Seahawks
4
Christian McCaffrey, Panthers vs. Giants
5
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys @ Texans
6
Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. Raiders
7
Saquon Barkley, Giants @ Panthers
8
James Conner, Steelers vs. Falcons
9
Matt Breida, 49ers vs. Cardinals
10
T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars @ Chiefs
11
Joe Mixon, Bengals vs. Dolphins
12
LeSean McCoy, Bills vs. Titans
13
Kareem Hunt, Chiefs vs. Jaguars
14
James White, Patriots vs. Colts
15
Dion Lewis, Titans @ Bills
16
Sony Michel, Patriots vs. Colts
17
Chris Thompson, Redskins @ Saints
18
Carlos Hyde, Browns vs. Ravens
19
Phillip Lindsay, Broncos @ Jets
20
Marshawn Lynch, Raiders @ Chargers
21
Dalvin Cook, Vikings @ Eagles
22
Aaron Jones, Packers @ Lions
23
Devonta Freeman, Falcons @ Steelers
24
Derrick Henry, Titans @ Bills
25
Adrian Peterson, Redskins @ Saints
26
Nyheim Hines, Colts @ Patriots
27
Buck Allen, Ravens @ Browns
28
Lamar Miller, Texans vs. Cowboys
29
Mark Ingram, Saints vs. Redskins
30
Alex Collins, Ravens @ Browns
31
Jay Ajayi, Eagles vs. Vikings
32
Kenyan Drake, Dolphins @ Bengals
33
Giovani Bernard, Bengals vs. Dolphins
34
Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. Raiders
35
Kerryon Johnson, Lions vs. Packers
36
Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Broncos
37
Ty Montgomery, Packers @ Lions
38
Alfred Morris, 49ers vs. Cardinals
39
Jalen Richard, Raiders @ Chargers
40
Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Packers
41
Duke Johnson Jr., Browns vs. Ravens
42
Corey Clement, Eagles vs. Vikings
43
Royce Freeman, Broncos @ Jets
44
Chris Carson, Seahawks vs. Rams
45
Jamaal Williams, Packers @ Lions
46
Tevin Coleman, Falcons @ Steelers
47
Isaiah Crowell, Jets vs. Broncos
48
Frank Gore, Dolphins @ Bengals
49
Mike Davis, Seahawks vs. Rams
50
C.J. Anderson, Panthers vs. Giants
51
Jordan Wilkins, Colts @ Patriots
52
Marlon Mack, Colts @ Patriots
53
Alfred Blue, Texans vs. Cowboys
54
LeGarrette Blount, Lions vs. Packers
55
Chris Ivory, Bills vs. Titans
56
Latavius Murray, Vikings @ Eagles
57
Rashaad Penny, Seahawks vs. Rams
58
Nick Chubb, Browns vs. Ravens
59
Doug Martin, Raiders @ Chargers
60
Corey Grant, Jaguars @ Chiefs
61
Wendell Smallwood, Eagles vs. Vikings
62
Malcolm Brown, Rams @ Seahawks