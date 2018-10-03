Week 5 Fantasy PPR Rankings: RB

Our Week 5 PPR rankings are now in, and they will be certain to help you make some difficult decisions at key spots -- especially at RB. Thanks to the PPR format, receiving backs get a bit of a boost and create more depth overall at the position. Of course, that can make things a bit more difficult to sort out -- like a tough start 'em, sit 'em decision between Austin Ekeler and Kerryon Johnson, but it adds another fun layer to the game.

Of course, with byes now upon us, the Bears and Bucs aren't included in these rankings. The notable Bears duo of Jordan Howard and Tarik Cohen would normally be staples of the top 30, but with them out, fantasy owners will have to turn to other options. Some potential replacements are waiver wire pickup Nyheim Hines (@ Patriots), Buck Allen (@ Browns), and even a guy like Ty Montgomery (@ Lions). All could be solid fill ins. But as it stands, there are plenty of solid options who should put up good performances in PPR this week.

Week 5 Standard Rankings:

Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker Week 5 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: RBs 7 Saquon Barkley, Giants @ Panthers



Per usual, the top dual-threat backs are near the top of these rankings, while some other all-around players in solid matchups (namely, T.J. Yeldon against the Chiefs) get bumped into RB1 territory this week.

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week. And for more analysis on each player, check out our standard WR rankings for Week 5. Also, give a listen to our Week 5 preview podcast.

WEEK 5 PPR RANKINGS: Wide receiver | Tight end

Kicker

Week 5 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings: RBs

7 Saquon Barkley, Giants @ Panthers

These rankings are for PPR leagues

1 Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Redskins 2 David Johnson, Cardinals @ 49ers 3 Todd Gurley, Rams @ Seahawks 4 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers vs. Giants 5 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys @ Texans 6 Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. Raiders 7 Saquon Barkley, Giants @ Panthers 8 James Conner, Steelers vs. Falcons 9 Matt Breida, 49ers vs. Cardinals 10 T.J. Yeldon, Jaguars @ Chiefs 11 Joe Mixon, Bengals vs. Dolphins 12 LeSean McCoy, Bills vs. Titans WEEK 5: Rankings | DFS 13 Kareem Hunt, Chiefs vs. Jaguars 14 James White, Patriots vs. Colts 15 Dion Lewis, Titans @ Bills 16 Sony Michel, Patriots vs. Colts 17 Chris Thompson, Redskins @ Saints 18 Carlos Hyde, Browns vs. Ravens 19 Phillip Lindsay, Broncos @ Jets 20 Marshawn Lynch, Raiders @ Chargers 21 Dalvin Cook, Vikings @ Eagles 22 Aaron Jones, Packers @ Lions 23 Devonta Freeman, Falcons @ Steelers 24 Derrick Henry, Titans @ Bills 25 Adrian Peterson, Redskins @ Saints 26 Nyheim Hines, Colts @ Patriots 27 Buck Allen, Ravens @ Browns 28 Lamar Miller, Texans vs. Cowboys 29 Mark Ingram, Saints vs. Redskins 30 Alex Collins, Ravens @ Browns 31 Jay Ajayi, Eagles vs. Vikings 32 Kenyan Drake, Dolphins @ Bengals 33 Giovani Bernard, Bengals vs. Dolphins 34 Austin Ekeler, Chargers vs. Raiders 35 Kerryon Johnson, Lions vs. Packers 36 Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Broncos 37 Ty Montgomery, Packers @ Lions 38 Alfred Morris, 49ers vs. Cardinals 39 Jalen Richard, Raiders @ Chargers 40 Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Packers 41 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns vs. Ravens 42 Corey Clement, Eagles vs. Vikings 43 Royce Freeman, Broncos @ Jets 44 Chris Carson, Seahawks vs. Rams 45 Jamaal Williams, Packers @ Lions 46 Tevin Coleman, Falcons @ Steelers 47 Isaiah Crowell, Jets vs. Broncos 48 Frank Gore, Dolphins @ Bengals 49 Mike Davis, Seahawks vs. Rams 50 C.J. Anderson, Panthers vs. Giants 51 Jordan Wilkins, Colts @ Patriots 52 Marlon Mack, Colts @ Patriots 53 Alfred Blue, Texans vs. Cowboys 54 LeGarrette Blount, Lions vs. Packers 55 Chris Ivory, Bills vs. Titans 56 Latavius Murray, Vikings @ Eagles 57 Rashaad Penny, Seahawks vs. Rams 58 Nick Chubb, Browns vs. Ravens 59 Doug Martin, Raiders @ Chargers 60 Corey Grant, Jaguars @ Chiefs 61 Wendell Smallwood, Eagles vs. Vikings 62 Malcolm Brown, Rams @ Seahawks