Randy Bullock had a horrible miss in Week 1, but that was definitely not a sign of things to come. Bullock is currently the highest-scoring kicker in fantasy, hitting 12-of-13 field goals.

Normally, we want our kickers on high-scoring teams — but an exception is to be made when a kicker is delivering the way Bullock is.

Check out Bullock and the rest of the kickers in our Week 5 rankings:

2020 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings