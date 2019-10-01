Week 5 fantasy football kicker ranks: Wil Lutz's leg will be needed vs. TB

Wil Lutz has been a great weapon for the Saints this season. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Wil Lutz is a sterling 10-11 on field goals through four weeks of the young season, and he’s one of the top five kickers in fantasy right now.

Lutz’s Saints will square off in a divisional matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just dropped 55 points on the Los Angeles Rams.

If this game becomes a high-scoring affair, Lutz’s leg will be busy. If it’s a low-scoring slugfest, then his leg could be one of the only scoring sources for this Teddy Bridgewater-led offense (as we saw in Week 4).

Check out where he lands in our experts’ kicker rankings:

