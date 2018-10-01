Week 5 Fantasy Football Droppables: Trendy Preseason Players Headline List

Early in the week, the fantasy football community is focused on the waiver wire. Of course, to pick up one player, you must drop another. This column covers the other side of that transaction. Get acquainted with our Week 5 Droppables.

This week’s group is going to be a bit more filled with name-brand players than we’ve seen in the past. As always, remember that these are not players you must drop. Specific league parameters, such as starting lineup requirements, roster size and number of teams, will go a long way toward determining who should be dropped, and who should be kept. Droppable players can still be roster-worthy, but they no longer deserve a guaranteed spot on a roster in most leagues. Keep that in mind as you read our most aggressive Droppables column yet this season.

Jamaal Williams, RB, Packers

The last gasp of the Williams era was barely heard in Week 4, with the back running for 27 yards on 11 carries. Aaron Jones, meanwhile, got those same 11 carries, racking up 65 yards and a score. Jones was the better back last year, and he’s proving that he’s the better back this year after serving a two-game suspension to start the season. Considering he also got the Aaron Rodgers imprimatur before this week’s game, and then went out and backed up his quarterback’s praise, it’s safe to say he’ll be the main man in Green Bay’s backfield for the foreseeable future. Williams will only have fantasy value if Jones gets hurt.

Chris Hogan, WR, Patriots

This one is going to raise some eyebrows, which I completely understand. In the interest of full disclosure, Hogan was on the waiver wire in one of my leagues in the middle of last week, and I put in an unsuccessful claim for him. It’s a 12-team, superflex league, that starts two backs, three receivers and another flex, in addition to the superflex spot, to give you an idea of the sort of league where I’d still roster Hogan. Most fantasy owners play in shallower league than that, though, and in those formats he is absolutely droppable. He has just eight catches for 109 yards this season, with two touchdowns creating all the modest fantasy value he has produced thus far. In Week 4, during a game in which the Patriots scored 38 points and Tom Brady threw for 274 yards and three scores, Hogan got one target. With Julian Edelman returning in Week 5, Hogan’s already slim value will take a further hit.

Story Continues

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks

Everything seemed to finally line up for Penny in Week 4. Chris Carson was inactive because of a hip injury. The Seahawks had a matchup with the Cardinals, the defense ranked dead last in the league in 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed metric. And Penny never even really got a chance. Instead, the Seahawks turned to Mike Davis, who rambled for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. To be fair, Penny did run well when given a chance, totaling 49 yards on nine totes, but if he’s third on this depth chart, it’s hard to reserve a roster spot for him. I’d still hold him in deeper leagues, such as the one mentioned in the Hogan capsule above, but those of you in shallower formats can feel free to cut bait.

Duke Johnson. RB, Browns

If there’s one player on Cleveland’s roster whose fantasy value decreased with the move to Baker Mayfield, it was Johnson. Mayfield is a far more aggressive quarterback than Tyrod Taylor, and he’s going to take more shots downfield to the likes of Jarvis Landry, David Njoku and Antonio Callaway. Johnson is good enough as a receiver that the Browns scheme pass plays for him, but his volume needs the sort of dump-offs that are anathema to Mayfield’s style of play. He got six targets and two carries in Mayfield’s first start, and with the Browns featuring more offensive weapons that at any other point in Johnson’s career, he’s just not as central to what the team does as he has been the last few seasons.

Robby Anderson, WR, Jets

This is a callback from last week, but Anderson’s ownership rate across the three main sites suggests we need to discuss him again. He was a fantasy non-factor again in Week 4, catching two passes for 18 yards. I suppose he deserves a bit of a break given a matchup with the Jacksonville defense, but that hardly matters for a player who has eight catches for 108 yards and one touchdown in four games. Anderson can be cut in all but the deepest of leagues.

Notable Omissions

Peyton Barber, RB, Buccaneers

Barber has been terrible this season, totaling 148 yards on 50 carries, and he has no track record on which he can fall back to preserve any real hope for the rest of the season. Additionally, rookie Ronald Jones II was active for his first game of the season, and while he didn’t do much in the team’s 48-10 loss to the Bears, either, his presence is a threat to Barber. Yet, Barber is likely to be the team’s starter when it comes out of its Week 5 bye. He should still be rostered for the time being.

Isaiah Crowell, RB, Jets

Crowell had a terrible game against the Jaguars, running four times for zero yards. He has no receiving value, and is entirely dependent upon touchdowns for his fantasy value. He has hit paydirt four times this year, though, and it’s unlikely he’ll lose the goal-line role to Bilal Powell at any point this season. As we approach the meat of the bye-week portion of the schedule, Crowell retains some fantasy value because of his touchdown upside.

Marquise Goodwin, WR, 49ers

Goodwin is likely the biggest loser in San Francisco because of the Jimmy Garoppolo injury (other than Garoppolo, of course), and that certainly has him on the drop radar. He’s also dealing with multiple leg injuries, with a hamstring issue that knocked him out in Week 4 added to his previous quadriceps woes. Still, Goodwin’s skill set as a dangerous deep-ball receiver is unique on a 49ers offense that leans on George Kittle, Matt Breida, Alfred Morris and Pierre Garcon. If Goodwin is healthy, he’s always going to have a role that can be leveraged in fantasy leagues because he’s the one guy on the team who’s going to get regular chances to make plays deep down the field.