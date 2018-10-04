Week 5 Fantasy Busts: Devonta Freeman, Dalvin Cook among 'risky starts'

Fantasy owners hate nothing more than busts. You play a guy expecting him to put up a big stat line and next thing you know, he's finishing with barely any touches and no scores. That's always a recipe for disaster, and that's why many will scour fantasy football rankings and matchups to identify potential busts and consider starting other players in better matchups over them.

Last week, our busts were once again fairly accurate. At RB, all of our guys did very little, as Alex Collins struggled with ball security, James Conner couldn't find room against the Ravens, and Peyton Barber was shut down against the Bears. Elsewhere, Ryan Fitzpatrick finally put up a complete dud and was benched as a result, and pass catchers Chris Hogan, Marquise Goodwin, and Dallas Goedert all did relatively little to help their fantasy teams win.

Week 5 Rankings:

Quarterback | Running Back | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker



Some of these guys might be normal starters, but due to injury issues, workload concerns, and other problems, it may be best to avoid them this week and target some of our potential sleepers instead. If you can't, you may find yourself on our "How You'll Lose" list for Week 5. For more sleeper/bust picks, listen to our Week 5 preview podcast.

WEEK 5 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end

Week 5 fantasy football busts: Running backs

Mike Davis, Seahawks vs. Rams (Jacob Camenker). Chris Carson seems likely to return in this contest and the Rams have a top-flight defense. Davis will still be a part of the Seahawks running back rotation, but trusting him as a starter this week without knowing what type of split he’ll have with Carson would be a mistake.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings @ Eagles (Vinnie Iyer). The hamstring isn't close to being right and the Eagles can shut him down. It's hard to count on him getting enough receiving run at the moment to trust him.

Story Continues

Devonta Freeman, Falcons @ Steelers (Matt Lutovsky). We’ve been saying all week that you want pieces from the Falcons-Steelers game, but Freeman might be the riskiest one. The Steelers have limited to RBs to only 3.5 yards per carry and allowed only one rushing TD. Backs do have to short receiving scores, which Freeman is certainly capable of, but coming of a multi-week knee injury, we expect Freeman to be in an equal timeshare with Tevin Coleman, further limiting his chances.

Full Week 5 RB rankings

WEEK 5 DFS CASH LINEUPS: Yahoo | FanDuel | DraftKings

Week 5 fantasy football busts: Quarterbacks

Deshaun Watson, Texans vs. Cowboys (Camenker). The Cowboys defense has been solid this season particularly in the secondary. Watson has scored at least 26.8 points in three consecutive games, but in a tougher matchup, he may not live up to expectations in Week 5.

Andy Dalton, Bengals vs. Dolphins (Iyer). He won't need to chuck much against a pretty good Miami secondary, as the team should run away with comfortably with Giovani Bernard and/or Joe Mixon.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks vs. Rams (Lutovsky). We try not to recommend players here that you’ll start anyway, but here’s the thing – Wilson is no longer a “must-start.” We always like him better at home and the Rams defense hasn’t been as dominant against the pass since Aqib Talib got hurt, but this is still a mediocre-at-best spot for Wilson. There are plenty of other QBs in better situations you can go with.

Full Week 5 QB rankings

WEEK 5 DFS GPP LINEUPS: Yahoo | FanDuel | DraftKings

Week 5 fantasy football busts: Wide receivers

Amari Cooper, Raiders @ Chargers (Camenker). Cooper has alternated great games with poor performances this season and in Week 5, he gets to face one of the NFL’s best corners in Casey Hayward. Cooper could put up a dud as a result, especially if Derek Carr avoids going in Hayward’s direction during the contest.

Doug Baldwin, Seahawks vs. Rams (Iyer). They can focus and put the clamps down on him whether he's in slot or outside.

Nelson Agholor, Eagles vs. Vikings (Lutovsky). The targets are there, but the production has been less than mediocre in three out of four games. The Vikings were just roasted by every Rams receivers, so Agholor can certainly have a good game, but in a good week for WRs, he presents a fairly big risk.

Full Week 5 WR rankings

Week 5 fantasy football busts: Tight ends

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars @ Chiefs (Camenker). The Chiefs defense has been bad, but so has Seferian-Jenkins. I’m not starting a guy who has 15 total fantasy points in four games played. He could grab a TD, but I’d rather shoot for a different streaming option.

Eric Ebron, Colts @ Patriots (Iyer). With T.Y. Hilton not playing most likely with a hamstring injury, it's not great for Ebron. He'll become the new coverage focus of Bill Belichick's scheming on Thursday.

David Njoku, Browns vs. Ravens (Lutovsky). Can you really call a guy a bust when he hasn’t done anything this season? Well, considering all the banged-up/bye-week tight ends, there are probably many planning to start Njoku. To that we say, “do you really want to start a guy who hasn’t done anything this year – especially when he’s facing the defense allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to TEs?”

Full Week 5 TE rankings

MORE WEEK 5 DFS: Values | Stacks | Lineup Builder

Week 5 fantasy football busts: Defenses

Minnesota Vikings @ Eagles (Camenker). The Vikings defense should bounce back at some point. That won’t happen against the Eagles offense on the road.

Houston Texans vs. Cowboys (Iyer). Wisdom might say play them at home for the prime-time bump, but the Cowboys can run and short pass all over them to limit the pressure and mistakes from Dak Prescott.

Full Week 5 D/ST rankings

Green Bay Packers @ Lions (Lutovsky). Green Bay has been mostly solid this year, but the Lions will slow them down. Since Week 1, Detroit has allowed four or fewer fantasy points to D/STs each week.