Week 4 recap: Josh Allen and Bills make statement + Jets offense shows pulse

It was a very weird Week 4 in the NFL as we saw tons of blowouts and a rather surprisingly competitive game on Sunday Night Football between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs. As they do every Sunday night, Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowksi provide their instant fantasy reaction to every game:

1:25 - KC VS. NYJ

14:04 - MIA VS. BUF

21:13 - LAR VS. IND

25:45 - PHI VS. WSH

32:45 - ATL VS. JAX

41:25 - PIT VS. HOU

45:45 - SF VS. AZ

49:48 - CIN VS. TEN

53:50 - LV VS. LAC

56:10 - BAL VS. CLE

59:10 - DAL VS. NE

1:01:20 - MIN VS. CAR

1:06:55 - TB VS. NO

1:10:55 - DEN VS. CHI

