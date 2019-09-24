Week 4 position-by-position expert fantasy ranks: Dak Prescott can deliver week-winning performance

Dak Prescott has been one of the more pleasant surprises of the fantasy football season thus far. He’s currently the third-highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy, just slightly trailing Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. In Week 4, however, Prescott might have a shot to take the lead.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $400K Baller. $10 entry fee and $50K to first place]

He’ll go up against the New Orleans Saints, who have allowed the most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out where he lands in our experts’ rankings for Week 4 for every position:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

