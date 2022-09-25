Week 4 overreaction: Which programs should have pride or panic & is Minnesota legit?
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a full overreaction to this weekend’s slate of college football games. Michigan State looks lost, Arkansas loses a heartbreaker to Texas A&M, the Kansas Jayhawks remain perfect while Miami looks to be in shambles. The fellas give out their Small Sample Heisman winners of the week, Say Something Nice, and break down the latest threat of terror upon the University of Utah.
1:15 Stephen F Austin beats Warner 98-0
8:55 Clemson Beats Wake Forest
12:18 USC edges out Oregon State
15:30 Kansas State takes down Oklahoma
19:00 Kansas is 4-0
21:50 Tennessee wins at home vs Florida
23:45 Miami loses to MTSU
27:27 Texas A&M vs Arkansas
34:30 Michigan State falls to Minnesota
44:07 Northwestern
46:55 Utah student threatens the school with nuclear reactor
52:30 Small Sample Heisman
55:53 Say something nice
