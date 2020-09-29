Week 4 NFL DFS Stacks: Best lineup picks for DraftKings, FanDuel tournaments, cash games

Week 4 NFL DFS stack advice is here, and so are many of the league's biggest names: Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Jared Goff and Joe Burrow all make appearances. Our stacks so far this season have often gotten cute with RB-defense stacks, but we're staying away from those this week with our FanDuel and DraftKings strategy advice -- give us a quarterback surrounded by his pass-catchers.

Most pricing on FanDuel and DraftKings this week is pretty aligned, so you're not going to find too much difference in the lineups you can construct on either site. That means you're better off choosing your preferred stack and playing it on your site of choice. All six suggestions below could work on either offering.

WEEK 4 DFS: Lineup Builder

Be sure to follow our Twitter account @SN_Fantasy to see all of our DFS content heading into kickoff every week.

WEEK 4 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker



Week 4 NFL DFS Picks: Top cash game stacks for DraftKings, FanDuel

QB Joe Burrow and WR A.J. Green, Bengals vs. Jaguars (FanDuel stack)

After watching the Jaguars get torched by Ryan Fitzpatrick on Thursday Night Football, Burrow moves into cash-game play territory for this week. He's a better passer and runner than Fitzpatrick, and Jacksonville looked vulnerable against both in Week 3.

Picking which receiver to pair with Burrow is the tougher call here. Tyler Boyd might be the answer on DraftKings with its full-point per reception scoring, but on FD, Green still possesses the greater upside with a still solid floor. Burrow has thrown 28 passes in Green's direction through three weeks of the season, and a matchup with Jacksonville should prove the perfect time for Green to turn those looks into fantasy points.

WEEK 4 DFS CASH LINEUPS: FanDuel | Yahoo

QB Russell Wilson, WR Tyler Lockett and WR DK Metcalf, Seahawks @ Dolphins (DraftKings or FanDuel stack)

You're paying up to get this stack, so you'll have to feel good about lower-priced options to commit to the Seattle trio. But man, as Wilson chases his first NFL MVP Award, it seems like nothing will slow him down, especially the Dolphins.

Lockett will likely be more popular as a play this week than Metcalf, but even in cash games, using them both is a fine move. The receivers work off each other nicely in their alignments and pass patterns, which means that if one gets off to a good start (Lockett underneath or Metcalf deep), the other is likely to be open in short order. If you'd prefer to avoid the trio stack in cash games, Wilson-Lockett will be a chalky but safe pair this week.

QB Lamar Jackson and TE Mark Andrews, Ravens @ Washington (FanDuel stack)

The Ravens will be looking for any and every way to forget about their putrid offensive performance against the Chiefs in Week 3. That will start with Jackson establishing himself on the ground against Washington, and he'll likely go back to Andrews, resulting in bounce-back games for both.

We slightly favor this as a FD stack due to the lesser emphasis on receptions in FD scoring. The Ravens' best plan of attack to returning to their identity in Week 4 is pounding the rock, so Andrews is more of a TD-dependent play than a reception-heavy option.

WEEK 4 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker



Week 4 DraftKings, FanDuel Picks: Best stacks for daily fantasy football GPPs/tournaments

QB Jared Goff, WR Cooper Kupp and WR Robert Woods, Rams vs. Giants (FanDuel or DraftKings stack)

It's time to put some respect on Goff's name, at least from a fantasy perspective. He throws a lot and has talented receivers. That's enough to make him worth considering most weeks, especially in a friendly matchup this time out.

Adding Kupp and Woods to complete the stack makes this playable on either FD or DK, thanks to both the scoring systems and fair pricing. The trio is part of my personal FanDuel GPP lineup for the week. Working over the middle and even in the running game, Woods has been a key component of L.A.'s offense. Kupp is bound to have a monster game at any moment.

If you want to make this an onslaught stack, Tyler Higbee is in play, as well, but playing four players from any team causes some hesitation.

WEEK 4 DFS TOURNAMENT LINEUPS: FanDuel | DraftKings | Yahoo

Story continues