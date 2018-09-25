Week 4 Fantasy FLEX Rankings: Will Carlos Hyde reach new heights?



Something incredible happened in Week 3: the Cleveland Browns won! In the middle of a back-and-forth…uh…slugfest against the New York Jets, quarterback Tyrod Taylor got knocked out of the game. Enter first overall pick, Baker Mayfield. Mayfield provided a spark that energized the offense, but hidden behind all the savior talk was a fantastic performance by Carlos Hyde.

The running back carried the ball 23 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns; he also became a dad that same night! Next, Hyde gets to face an Oakland Raiders defense that hasn’t been special at all, and he’ll do it with help from his exciting rookie QB. He’s a solid FLEX option outside of the usual stars to consider in Week 4:

