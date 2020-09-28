Week 4 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

Week 2 was not kind to the running back position, so fantasy football owners were probably relieved to see few players go down with major injuries in Week 3. Some RBs did suffer unfortunate injuries, such as Tarik Cohen and possibly Chris Carson, but for the most part, our Week 4 fantasy RB rankings won't be impacted all that much by new injuries. Of course, there are still plenty of key absences, including Christian McCaffrey (ankle) and Le'Veon Bell (knee), and there are questions about Raheem Mostert (knee) that make it important to identify sleepers and find potential streamers to help teams get a "W" this week.

Fortunately, there are plenty of good matchups that fantasy football owners can take advantage of. Notably, Kenyan Drake and Melvin Gordon move from the RB2 to RB1 range. Drake has disappointed this year, but he's playing a woeful Panthers run defense that has been the worst in the league since the start of last season. Meanwhile, Gordon will be playing the Jets' mediocre defense on a short week and Denver, still could be without Phillip Lindsay (toe). He should be a top-10 play and will likely be a top-15 play even if Lindsay does return.

Elsewhere, it looks like Darrell Henderson can officially be trusted as he has emerged as the Rams' lead back, though that might be threatened if Cam Akers (ribs) returns. Henderson will get a great matchup against a Giants defense that was just gashed through the air by Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. James Robinson is also officially an RB1 after his performance against the Dolphins. He's playing the Bengals, who have had a hard time against RBs this year, so fire him up as a top-10 producer.

There are still some frustrating committees that will be tough to make sense of. Devin Singletary did well for the Bills with Zack Moss (toe) out in Week 3, but will he have as many opportunities if Moss returns? (And would it kill him to score from inside the five-yard line?) And how will the touches be split between the aforementioned McKinnon and Wilson in the 49ers backfield? Those questions will need to be answered as owners try to decide who to start and who to sit, but generally, those involved in committees can at least be flexed. The committee members just have lower floors.

If you're looking for sleeper flex plays that could be on the waiver wire, Myles Gaskin could be a good pickup. The Dolphins RB is emerging as the team's leader at the position and could have an opportunity to catch some passes against a porous Seattle pass defense. Frank Gore (vs. Broncos) and Adrian Peterson (vs. Saints) also figure to get enough volume to pay off as flexes in standard leagues.

Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates and analysis.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

Week 4 Fantasy RB Rankings (Standard)

