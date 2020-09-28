Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

    Let's start with the good when it comes to wide receiver injuries: It sounds like superstar Michael Thomas (ankle) will make it back for Week 4, which puts right back in the top five of our fantasy WR PPR rankings. Owners of Julio Jones (hamstring), Davante Adams (hamstring) and A.J. Brown (knee), among a number of other wide receivers, might not be so lucky, though. It's just the way it is in an injury-heavy 2020, so you're going to want to scour our rankings for potential sleepers and waiver pickups who can get you through the week.

    One of our favorite sleepers so far this season, Laviska Shenault, continued to prove himself worthy of PPR flex consideration with his Thursday Night Football performance. If he's going to catch between three and five passes every game while also running up to five times, that's a solid enough workload. A Week 4 matchup with the Bengals is appealing for sure, and Shenault is the only Jaguars' WR worth playing outside of DJ Chark (if he returns).

    Other pickups worth considering this week include four rookies: Minnesota's Justin Jefferson (@ Texans), who might be living up to his preseason hype, Cincinnati's Tee Higgins (vs. Jaguars), who showed a nose for the end zone, San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk (vs. Eagles), who does a bit of everything like Aiyuk, and Buffalo's Gabriel Davis (@ Raiders), who's a deep-league special. If you're looking for PPR injury fill-ins, Greg Ward (@ 49ers), Hunter Renfrow (vs. Bills), Adam Humphries (vs. Steelers), Cole Beasley (@ Raiders), James Washington (@ Titans), Braxston Berrios (vs. Broncos), and Allen Lazard (vs. Falcons) could really pay off if DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Henry Ruggs III (knee), A.J. Brown (knee), John Brown (calf), Diontae Johnson (head), Jamison Crowder (hamstring), and Davante Adams (hamstring), respectively, remain out.

    Keep an eye on how Julio Jones' hamstring injury can impact Russell Gage this week -- and keep an eye on Gage's head injury while you're at it. We've left Jones in the rankings for now, pending his early-week practice reports to see how he's doing after missing Week 3. 

    Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we'll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

  • 1 Davante Adams, Packers

    Packers vs. Falcons

  • 2 DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals

    Cardinals @ Panthers

  • 3 Michael Thomas, Saints

    Saints @ Lions

  • 4 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers vs. Chargers

  • 5 DeVante Parker, Dolphins

    Dolphins vs. Seahawks

  • 6 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks

    Seahawks @ Dolphins

  • 7 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

    Steelers @ Titans

  • 8 Amari Cooper, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Browns

  • 9 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns

    Browns @ Cowboys

  • 10 Calvin Ridley, Falcons

    Falcons @ Packers

  • 11 Allen Robinson, Bears

    Bears vs. Colts

  • 12 Julio Jones, Falcons

    Falcons @ Packers

  • 13 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Patriots

  • 14 Kenny Golladay, Lions

    Lions vs. Saints

  • 15 Adam Thielen, Vikings

    Vikings @ Texans

  • 16 Cooper Kupp, Rams

    Rams vs. Giants

  • 17 Keenan Allen, Chargers

    Chargers @ Buccaneers

  • 18 Mike Evans, Buccaneers

    Buccaneers vs. Chargers

  • 19 Tyler Boyd, Bengals

    Bengals vs. Jaguars

  • 20 Diontae Johnson, Steelers

    Steelers @ Titans

  • 21 Stefon Diggs, Bills

    Bills @ Raiders

  • 22 Robert Woods, Rams

    Rams vs. Giants

  • 23 DK Metcalf, Seahawks

    Seahawks @ Dolphins

  • 24 Will Fuller, Texans

    Texans vs. Vikings

  • 25 Terry McLaurin, Washington

    Washington vs. Ravens

  • 26 DJ Chark, Jaguars

    Jaguars @ Bengals

  • 27 A.J. Brown, Titans

    Titans vs. Steelers

  • 28 Jarvis Landry, Browns

    Browns @ Cowboys

  • 29 D.J. Moore, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Cardinals

  • 30 Julian Edelman, Patriots

    Patriots @ Chiefs

  • 31 Marvin Jones, Lions

    Lions vs. Saints

  • 32 Marquise Brown, Ravens

    Ravens @ Washington

  • 33 CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Browns

  • 34 Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers

    49ers vs. Eagles

  • 35 Preston Williams, Dolphins

    Dolphins vs. Seahawks

  • 36 Allen Lazard, Packers

    Packers vs. Falcons

  • 37 Best of the rest

    37 Jamison Crowder*, NYJ vs. DEN
    38 A.J. Green, CIN vs. JAX
    39 Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ SF
    40 Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ DET
    41 Justin Jefferson, MIN @ HOU
    42 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. ATL
    43 T.Y. Hilton, IND @ CHI
    44 Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ NYJ
    45 John Brown, BUF @ LV
    46 Corey Davis, TEN vs. PIT
    47 Darius Slayton, NYG @ LAR
    48 Russell Gage*, ATL @ GB
    49 Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. MIN
    50 Mike Williams, LAC @ TB
    51 Tee Higgins, CIN vs. JAX
    52 Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. BUF
    53 Cole Beasley, BUF @ LV
    54 Golden Tate, NYG @ LAR
    55 Michael Gallup, DAL vs. CLE
    56 KJ Hamler, DEN @ NYJ
    57 Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ CIN
    58 Robby Anderson, CAR vs. ARZ
    59 Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. ARZ
    60 Tre'Quan Smith, NO @ DET
    61 Scotty Miller, TB vs. LAC
    62 Christian Kirk*, ARZ @ CAR
    63 James Washington, PIT @ TEN
    64 Randall Cobb, HOU vs. MIN
    65 N'Keal Harry, NE @ KC
    66 Henry Ruggs III*, LV vs. BUF
    67 Sammy Watkins, KC vs. NE
    68 Andy Isabella, ARZ @ CAR
    69 Anthony Miller, CHI vs. IND
    70 Keelan Cole, JAX @ CIN
    71 DeSean Jackson*, PHI @ SF
    72 Braxton Berrios, NYJ vs. DEN
    73 Adam Humphries, TEN vs. PIT
    74 Chase Claypool, PIT @ TEN
    75 Mecole Hardman, KC vs. NE
    76 Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ CHI
    77 Damaire Byrd, NE @ KC
    78 Dontrelle Inman, WAS vs. BAL
    79 Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. NYG
    80 Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ @ CAR
    81 Gabriel Davis, BUF @ LV
    82 Zach Pascal, IND @ CHI
    83 Isaiah Ford, MIA vs. SEA
    84 Chris Hogan, NYJ vs. DEN
    85 Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. PHI
    86 Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. NE
    87 Danny Amendola, DET vs. NO
    88 Jalen Guyton, LAC @ TB
    89 Van Jefferson, LAR vs. NYG
    90 Bryan Edwards, LV vs. BUF
    91 Steven Sims, WAS vs. BAL
    92 Miles Boykin, BAL @ WAS