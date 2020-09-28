Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver PPR Rankings

Let's start with the good when it comes to wide receiver injuries: It sounds like superstar Michael Thomas (ankle) will make it back for Week 4, which puts right back in the top five of our fantasy WR PPR rankings. Owners of Julio Jones (hamstring), Davante Adams (hamstring) and A.J. Brown (knee), among a number of other wide receivers, might not be so lucky, though. It's just the way it is in an injury-heavy 2020, so you're going to want to scour our rankings for potential sleepers and waiver pickups who can get you through the week.

One of our favorite sleepers so far this season, Laviska Shenault, continued to prove himself worthy of PPR flex consideration with his Thursday Night Football performance. If he's going to catch between three and five passes every game while also running up to five times, that's a solid enough workload. A Week 4 matchup with the Bengals is appealing for sure, and Shenault is the only Jaguars' WR worth playing outside of DJ Chark (if he returns).

WEEK 4 PPR RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker

Other pickups worth considering this week include four rookies: Minnesota's Justin Jefferson (@ Texans), who might be living up to his preseason hype, Cincinnati's Tee Higgins (vs. Jaguars), who showed a nose for the end zone, San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk (vs. Eagles), who does a bit of everything like Aiyuk, and Buffalo's Gabriel Davis (@ Raiders), who's a deep-league special. If you're looking for PPR injury fill-ins, Greg Ward (@ 49ers), Hunter Renfrow (vs. Bills), Adam Humphries (vs. Steelers), Cole Beasley (@ Raiders), James Washington (@ Titans), Braxston Berrios (vs. Broncos), and Allen Lazard (vs. Falcons) could really pay off if DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Henry Ruggs III (knee), A.J. Brown (knee), John Brown (calf), Diontae Johnson (head), Jamison Crowder (hamstring), and Davante Adams (hamstring), respectively, remain out.

WEEK 4 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker

Keep an eye on how Julio Jones' hamstring injury can impact Russell Gage this week -- and keep an eye on Gage's head injury while you're at it. We've left Jones in the rankings for now, pending his early-week practice reports to see how he's doing after missing Week 3.

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we'll continue to update our WR PPR rankings based on the latest news and injuries.

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.