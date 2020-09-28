-
Week 4 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver PPR Rankings
Let's start with the good when it comes to wide receiver injuries: It sounds like superstar Michael Thomas (ankle) will make it back for Week 4, which puts right back in the top five of our fantasy WR PPR rankings. Owners of Julio Jones (hamstring), Davante Adams (hamstring) and A.J. Brown (knee), among a number of other wide receivers, might not be so lucky, though. It's just the way it is in an injury-heavy 2020, so you're going to want to scour our rankings for potential sleepers and waiver pickups who can get you through the week.
One of our favorite sleepers so far this season, Laviska Shenault, continued to prove himself worthy of PPR flex consideration with his Thursday Night Football performance. If he's going to catch between three and five passes every game while also running up to five times, that's a solid enough workload. A Week 4 matchup with the Bengals is appealing for sure, and Shenault is the only Jaguars' WR worth playing outside of DJ Chark (if he returns).
Other pickups worth considering this week include four rookies: Minnesota's Justin Jefferson (@ Texans), who might be living up to his preseason hype, Cincinnati's Tee Higgins (vs. Jaguars), who showed a nose for the end zone, San Francisco's Brandon Aiyuk (vs. Eagles), who does a bit of everything like Aiyuk, and Buffalo's Gabriel Davis (@ Raiders), who's a deep-league special. If you're looking for PPR injury fill-ins, Greg Ward (@ 49ers), Hunter Renfrow (vs. Bills), Adam Humphries (vs. Steelers), Cole Beasley (@ Raiders), James Washington (@ Titans), Braxston Berrios (vs. Broncos), and Allen Lazard (vs. Falcons) could really pay off if DeSean Jackson (hamstring), Henry Ruggs III (knee), A.J. Brown (knee), John Brown (calf), Diontae Johnson (head), Jamison Crowder (hamstring), and Davante Adams (hamstring), respectively, remain out.
Keep an eye on how Julio Jones' hamstring injury can impact Russell Gage this week -- and keep an eye on Gage's head injury while you're at it. We've left Jones in the rankings for now, pending his early-week practice reports to see how he's doing after missing Week 3.
These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.
-
1 Davante Adams, Packers
Packers vs. Falcons
-
2 DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals
Cardinals @ Panthers
-
3 Michael Thomas, Saints
Saints @ Lions
-
4 Chris Godwin, Buccaneers
Buccaneers vs. Chargers
-
5 DeVante Parker, Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Seahawks
-
6 Tyler Lockett, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Dolphins
-
7 JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
Steelers @ Titans
-
8 Amari Cooper, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Browns
-
9 Odell Beckham Jr., Browns
Browns @ Cowboys
-
10 Calvin Ridley, Falcons
Falcons @ Packers
-
11 Allen Robinson, Bears
Bears vs. Colts
-
12 Julio Jones, Falcons
Falcons @ Packers
-
13 Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Patriots
-
14 Kenny Golladay, Lions
Lions vs. Saints
-
15 Adam Thielen, Vikings
Vikings @ Texans
-
16 Cooper Kupp, Rams
Rams vs. Giants
-
17 Keenan Allen, Chargers
Chargers @ Buccaneers
-
18 Mike Evans, Buccaneers
Buccaneers vs. Chargers
-
19 Tyler Boyd, Bengals
Bengals vs. Jaguars
-
20 Diontae Johnson, Steelers
Steelers @ Titans
-
21 Stefon Diggs, Bills
Bills @ Raiders
-
22 Robert Woods, Rams
Rams vs. Giants
-
23 DK Metcalf, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Dolphins
-
24 Will Fuller, Texans
Texans vs. Vikings
-
25 Terry McLaurin, Washington
Washington vs. Ravens
-
26 DJ Chark, Jaguars
Jaguars @ Bengals
-
27 A.J. Brown, Titans
Titans vs. Steelers
-
28 Jarvis Landry, Browns
Browns @ Cowboys
-
29 D.J. Moore, Panthers
Panthers vs. Cardinals
-
30 Julian Edelman, Patriots
Patriots @ Chiefs
-
31 Marvin Jones, Lions
Lions vs. Saints
-
32 Marquise Brown, Ravens
Ravens @ Washington
-
33 CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Browns
-
34 Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers
49ers vs. Eagles
-
35 Preston Williams, Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Seahawks
-
36 Allen Lazard, Packers
Packers vs. Falcons
-
37 Best of the rest
37 Jamison Crowder*, NYJ vs. DEN
38 A.J. Green, CIN vs. JAX
39 Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ SF
40 Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ DET
41 Justin Jefferson, MIN @ HOU
42 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. ATL
43 T.Y. Hilton, IND @ CHI
44 Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ NYJ
45 John Brown, BUF @ LV
46 Corey Davis, TEN vs. PIT
47 Darius Slayton, NYG @ LAR
48 Russell Gage*, ATL @ GB
49 Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. MIN
50 Mike Williams, LAC @ TB
51 Tee Higgins, CIN vs. JAX
52 Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. BUF
53 Cole Beasley, BUF @ LV
54 Golden Tate, NYG @ LAR
55 Michael Gallup, DAL vs. CLE
56 KJ Hamler, DEN @ NYJ
57 Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ CIN
58 Robby Anderson, CAR vs. ARZ
59 Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. ARZ
60 Tre'Quan Smith, NO @ DET
61 Scotty Miller, TB vs. LAC
62 Christian Kirk*, ARZ @ CAR
63 James Washington, PIT @ TEN
64 Randall Cobb, HOU vs. MIN
65 N'Keal Harry, NE @ KC
66 Henry Ruggs III*, LV vs. BUF
67 Sammy Watkins, KC vs. NE
68 Andy Isabella, ARZ @ CAR
69 Anthony Miller, CHI vs. IND
70 Keelan Cole, JAX @ CIN
71 DeSean Jackson*, PHI @ SF
72 Braxton Berrios, NYJ vs. DEN
73 Adam Humphries, TEN vs. PIT
74 Chase Claypool, PIT @ TEN
75 Mecole Hardman, KC vs. NE
76 Michael Pittman Jr., IND @ CHI
77 Damaire Byrd, NE @ KC
78 Dontrelle Inman, WAS vs. BAL
79 Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. NYG
80 Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ @ CAR
81 Gabriel Davis, BUF @ LV
82 Zach Pascal, IND @ CHI
83 Isaiah Ford, MIA vs. SEA
84 Chris Hogan, NYJ vs. DEN
85 Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. PHI
86 Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. NE
87 Danny Amendola, DET vs. NO
88 Jalen Guyton, LAC @ TB
89 Van Jefferson, LAR vs. NYG
90 Bryan Edwards, LV vs. BUF
91 Steven Sims, WAS vs. BAL
92 Miles Boykin, BAL @ WAS