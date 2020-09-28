Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back PPR Rankings

    Week 2 was not kind to the running back position, so fantasy football owners were probably relieved to see Week 3 pass with fewer injuries. Thanks to a healthier week, fantasy owners won't lose as many options, though there will still be some concerns about the availability (or lack thereof) of Raheem Mostert (knee), Phillip Lindsay (toe), and Cam Akers (ribs) heading into this week. There were also potential two key injuries in Week 3 -- one of which impacts our Week 4 fantasy PPR RB rankings more than our standard set.

    The PPR rankings lost a regularly featured player in Tarik Cohen to what looks like a season-ending ACL injury. In his absence, David Montgomery figures to get a small boost in PPR formats. Chicago's new handcuff, Cordarrelle Patterson, is a converted receiver and is still listed as a WR by most fantasy football sites, so that's why he's not listed here. In short, there's no real replacement at the RB position for Cohen because of this.

    Luckily, the breakups of some committees are making a big difference for RB-needy owners. Darrell Henderson appears to be the top running back and pass-catching back for the Rams, at least while Akers is out. Meanwhile, Devin Singletary should be the Bills' top receiver over Zack Moss once the latter player returns from a toe injury. And new Panthers starter Mike Davis appears to be the clear-cut lead back for the Panthers. That at least gives us some more clarity as fantasy owners search for viable RB2 and flex options.

    Per usual, fantasy owners should be looking to attack some of the weaker matchups on the slate. The Bills (vs. Raiders), Dolphins (vs. Seahawks), and Cardinals (vs. Panthers) all have good matchups, so that means Singletary, Moss (if healthy), and Myles Gaskin can be trusted in key start 'em, sit 'em decisions while Kenyan Drake will be an RB1 this week. Gaskin is notably more valuable in PPR formats.

    Meanwhile, the Chargers (@ Buccaneers) have a tough matchup so it may be a good time to sit the carry-dependent Joshua Kelley, provided that you have another solid flex option available. Chris Carson's late-game injury could create a pair of PPR sleepers in Seattle, as Carlos Hyde would likely handle most of the between-the-tackles running and Travis Homer could have some PPR appeal against the Dolphins.

    Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.

    These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

  • 1 Alvin Kamara, Saints

    Saints @ Lions

  • 2 Aaron Jones, Packers

    Packers vs. Falcons

  • 3 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys

    Cowboys vs. Browns

  • 4 Kenyan Drake, Cardinals

    Cardinals @ Panthers

  • 5 Dalvin Cook, Vikings

    Vikings @ Texans

  • 6 Nick Chubb, Browns

    Browns @ Cowboys

  • 7 Derrick Henry, Titans

    Titans vs. Steelers

  • 8 Austin Ekeler, Chargers

    Chargers @ Buccaneers

  • 9 Jonathan Taylor, Colts

    Colts @ Bears

  • 10 James Robinson, Jaguars

    Jaguars @ Bengals

  • 11 Melvin Gordon, Broncos

    Broncos @ Jets

  • 12 Joe Mixon, Bengals

    Bengals vs. Jaguars

  • 13 David Montgomery, Bears

    Bears vs. Colts

  • 14 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

    Chiefs vs. Patriots

  • 15 Miles Sanders, Eagles

    Eagles @ 49ers

  • 16 Chris Carson, Seahawks

    Seahawks @ Dolphins

  • 17 Todd Gurley, Falcons

    Falcons @ Packers

  • 18 Josh Jacobs, Raiders

    Raiders vs. Bills

  • 19 Kareem Hunt, Browns

    Giants @ Cowboys

  • 20 Jerick McKinnon, 49ers

    49ers vs. Eagles

  • 21 Darrell Henderson, Rams

    Rams vs. Giants

  • 22 James Conner, Steelers

    Steelers @ Titans

  • 23 David Johnson, Texans

    Texans vs. Vikings

  • 24 Mike Davis, Panthers

    Panthers vs. Cardinals

  • 25 Devin Singletary, Bills

    Bills @ Raiders

  • 26 Best of the rest

    26 Myles Gaskin, MIA vs. SEA
    27 Mark Ingram, BAL @ WAS
    28 Jeff Wilson Jr., SF vs. PHI
    29 Antonio Gibson, WAS vs. BAL
    30 Sony Michel, NE @ KC
    31 JK Dobbins, BAL @ WAS
    32 Adrian Peterson, DET vs. NO
    33 Leonard Fournette, TB vs. LAC
    34 Joshua Kelley, LAC @ TB
    35 Frank Gore, NYJ vs. DEN
    36 Devonta Freeman, NYG @ LAR
    37 James White, NE @ KC
    38 Ronald Jones II, TB vs. LAC
    39 Zack Moss, BUF @ LV
    40 Nyheim Hines, IND @ CHI
    41 Latavius Murray, NO @ DET
    42 Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. NYG
    43 Jordan Howard, MIA vs. SEA
    44 D'Andre Swift, DET vs. NO
    45 Cam Akers, LAR vs. NYG
    46 Chris Thompson, JAX @ CIN
    47 Jamaal Williams, GB vs. ATL
    48 Carlos Hyde, SEA @ MIA
    49 Gus Edwards, BAL @ WAS
    50 Royce Freeman, DEN @ NYJ
    51 Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. NO
    52 Dion Lewis, NYG @ LAR
    53 Matt Breida, MIA vs. SEA
    54 LeSean McCoy, TB vs. LAC
    55 Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ CAR
    56 Boston Scott, PHI @ SF
    57 Rex Burkhead, NE @ KC
    58 Damien Harris, NE @ KC
    59 Darwin Thompson, KC vs. NE
    60 Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. JAX
    61 Alexander Mattison, MIN @ HOU
    62 Benny Snell Jr., PIT @ TEN
    63 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. CLE
    64 Jalen Richard, LV vs. BUF
    65 Brian Hill, ATL @ GB
    66 Corey Clement, PHI @ SF
    67 La'Mical Perine NYJ vs. DEN
    68 Devontae Booker, LV vs. BUF
    69 J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. BAL
    70 Reggie Bonnafon, CAR vs. ARZ
    71 Peyton Barber, WAS vs. BAL
    72 AJ Dillon, GB vs. ATL