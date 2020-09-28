-
Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back PPR Rankings
Week 2 was not kind to the running back position, so fantasy football owners were probably relieved to see Week 3 pass with fewer injuries. Thanks to a healthier week, fantasy owners won't lose as many options, though there will still be some concerns about the availability (or lack thereof) of Raheem Mostert (knee), Phillip Lindsay (toe), and Cam Akers (ribs) heading into this week. There were also potential two key injuries in Week 3 -- one of which impacts our Week 4 fantasy PPR RB rankings more than our standard set.
The PPR rankings lost a regularly featured player in Tarik Cohen to what looks like a season-ending ACL injury. In his absence, David Montgomery figures to get a small boost in PPR formats. Chicago's new handcuff, Cordarrelle Patterson, is a converted receiver and is still listed as a WR by most fantasy football sites, so that's why he's not listed here. In short, there's no real replacement at the RB position for Cohen because of this.
Luckily, the breakups of some committees are making a big difference for RB-needy owners. Darrell Henderson appears to be the top running back and pass-catching back for the Rams, at least while Akers is out. Meanwhile, Devin Singletary should be the Bills' top receiver over Zack Moss once the latter player returns from a toe injury. And new Panthers starter Mike Davis appears to be the clear-cut lead back for the Panthers. That at least gives us some more clarity as fantasy owners search for viable RB2 and flex options.
Per usual, fantasy owners should be looking to attack some of the weaker matchups on the slate. The Bills (vs. Raiders), Dolphins (vs. Seahawks), and Cardinals (vs. Panthers) all have good matchups, so that means Singletary, Moss (if healthy), and Myles Gaskin can be trusted in key start 'em, sit 'em decisions while Kenyan Drake will be an RB1 this week. Gaskin is notably more valuable in PPR formats.
Meanwhile, the Chargers (@ Buccaneers) have a tough matchup so it may be a good time to sit the carry-dependent Joshua Kelley, provided that you have another solid flex option available. Chris Carson's late-game injury could create a pair of PPR sleepers in Seattle, as Carlos Hyde would likely handle most of the between-the-tackles running and Travis Homer could have some PPR appeal against the Dolphins.
Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB PPR rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.
These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.
1 Alvin Kamara, Saints
Saints @ Lions
2 Aaron Jones, Packers
Packers vs. Falcons
3 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Browns
4 Kenyan Drake, Cardinals
Cardinals @ Panthers
5 Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Vikings @ Texans
6 Nick Chubb, Browns
Browns @ Cowboys
7 Derrick Henry, Titans
Titans vs. Steelers
8 Austin Ekeler, Chargers
Chargers @ Buccaneers
9 Jonathan Taylor, Colts
Colts @ Bears
10 James Robinson, Jaguars
Jaguars @ Bengals
11 Melvin Gordon, Broncos
Broncos @ Jets
12 Joe Mixon, Bengals
Bengals vs. Jaguars
13 David Montgomery, Bears
Bears vs. Colts
14 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Patriots
15 Miles Sanders, Eagles
Eagles @ 49ers
16 Chris Carson, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Dolphins
17 Todd Gurley, Falcons
Falcons @ Packers
18 Josh Jacobs, Raiders
Raiders vs. Bills
19 Kareem Hunt, Browns
Giants @ Cowboys
20 Jerick McKinnon, 49ers
49ers vs. Eagles
21 Darrell Henderson, Rams
Rams vs. Giants
22 James Conner, Steelers
Steelers @ Titans
23 David Johnson, Texans
Texans vs. Vikings
24 Mike Davis, Panthers
Panthers vs. Cardinals
25 Devin Singletary, Bills
Bills @ Raiders
26 Best of the rest
26 Myles Gaskin, MIA vs. SEA
27 Mark Ingram, BAL @ WAS
28 Jeff Wilson Jr., SF vs. PHI
29 Antonio Gibson, WAS vs. BAL
30 Sony Michel, NE @ KC
31 JK Dobbins, BAL @ WAS
32 Adrian Peterson, DET vs. NO
33 Leonard Fournette, TB vs. LAC
34 Joshua Kelley, LAC @ TB
35 Frank Gore, NYJ vs. DEN
36 Devonta Freeman, NYG @ LAR
37 James White, NE @ KC
38 Ronald Jones II, TB vs. LAC
39 Zack Moss, BUF @ LV
40 Nyheim Hines, IND @ CHI
41 Latavius Murray, NO @ DET
42 Malcolm Brown, LAR vs. NYG
43 Jordan Howard, MIA vs. SEA
44 D'Andre Swift, DET vs. NO
45 Cam Akers, LAR vs. NYG
46 Chris Thompson, JAX @ CIN
47 Jamaal Williams, GB vs. ATL
48 Carlos Hyde, SEA @ MIA
49 Gus Edwards, BAL @ WAS
50 Royce Freeman, DEN @ NYJ
51 Kerryon Johnson, DET vs. NO
52 Dion Lewis, NYG @ LAR
53 Matt Breida, MIA vs. SEA
54 LeSean McCoy, TB vs. LAC
55 Chase Edmonds, ARZ @ CAR
56 Boston Scott, PHI @ SF
57 Rex Burkhead, NE @ KC
58 Damien Harris, NE @ KC
59 Darwin Thompson, KC vs. NE
60 Giovani Bernard, CIN vs. JAX
61 Alexander Mattison, MIN @ HOU
62 Benny Snell Jr., PIT @ TEN
63 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. CLE
64 Jalen Richard, LV vs. BUF
65 Brian Hill, ATL @ GB
66 Corey Clement, PHI @ SF
67 La'Mical Perine NYJ vs. DEN
68 Devontae Booker, LV vs. BUF
69 J.D. McKissic, WAS vs. BAL
70 Reggie Bonnafon, CAR vs. ARZ
71 Peyton Barber, WAS vs. BAL
72 AJ Dillon, GB vs. ATL