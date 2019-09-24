Week 4 fantasy football QB rankings: Phil gets a juicy matchup

Through three weeks, the Miami Dolphins have been generous to opposing offenses. It started in Week 1 when they allowed Lamar Jackson to light them up for 300+ yards and five touchdowns.

This week, Philip Rivers gets to travel to Miami for a date with the ‘Fins. Rivers has cleared 300 yards/two touchdowns passing twice this season and should have a big day in Week 4. See where he ends up in our experts’ quarterback rankings:

