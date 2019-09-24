Week 4 fantasy football kicker ranks: What's wrong with Stephen Gostkowski?
The Patriots have been chugging along to a 3-0 record, enjoying a soft schedule and manhandling opponents with a fierce defense. Tom Brady has looked as young as ever, but one aspect of the team that hasn’t really been firing on all cylinders is the kicking.
Stephen Gostkowski is just 10-for-14 on extra points this season, extremely uncharacteristic for such an elite kicker. Those rostering Gostkowski will undoubtedly be hoping for him to get it together against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.
Check out where he lands in our experts’ kicker rankings:
