Week 4 fantasy football FLEX ranks: Can Derrick Henry score again?

The Titans answered our pleads and have made Derrick Henry the focal piece of their offense. The behemoth runner has touched the ball 15+ times in every game this season, along with scoring in every game as well. But how long can he keep this up with opposing defenses not fearing the pass-game?

Henry faces off against the Falcons in Week 4. Atlanta, while not firing on all cylinders this season, can still blow a game open on offense. The Titans will probably look to lean on Henry again to try and slow the game down. Check out where he lands in our experts’ FLEX rankings:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

