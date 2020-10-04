Week 4 Fantasy Booms and Busts: Dallas Cowboys are proof of 'OVER' being the betting play of 2020

Welcome to NFL 2020. Hope you brought your quarters. Defense is all but illegal, and pinball scoring is a mandate.

Week 4 got off to a juicy scoring start Thursday night when the Broncos and Jets — two dead-end teams on a road to nowhere — found a way to score 65 total points. And the points kept coming in the early wave of Sunday’s slate, as the eight games featured 87, 69, 64, 58, 54, 54, 52, and 48 points.

Vegas can’t set these totals high enough. It’s the highest-scoring opening quarter in NFL history, and the point bettors are having a ball. If you had bet every over on the NFL slate this year — through Sunday’s 1 pm ET action — you’d be 36-21, cashing at a 63 percent clip. Life is good.

The Dallas Cowboys are the poster child for 2020 football. They’ve got playmakers on offense, and a gigantic sieve of a defense. They love to play at a fast tempo, in part because they’re often in catchup mode.

Dak Prescott’s season stats look like one gigantic misprint. Consider what he’s on pace for, through four games: 548 completions, 804 pass attempts, 6,760 passing yards, 48 total touchdowns, just 12 interceptions. And, of course, four piddly wins. The completions, attempts, and yards would all sail past the NFL records in those departments; grab the history ledger and a giant eraser.

The Cowboys lost to the Browns on Sunday, 49-38, as the NFL continued to look like an offshoot of the Big 12 — defense is soundly discouraged. Dallas hurt itself with two early fumbles — reminiscent of its first half against Atlanta — and then made a mad comeback in the fourth quarter (again, an Atlanta callback). The Cowboys hit for three touchdowns and three 2-point conversions in the fourth quarter — what are the odds on that? — before allowing Cleveland one last Odell Beckham Jr. splash play and the ultimate victory.

Prescott chucked for 502 yards and four touchdowns, against one garbage-time pick and the lost fumble. Michael Gallup had another quiet day (29 yards, five targets), but every other major part of the Cowboys passing game went bonkers. Amari Cooper had a monster afternoon on 16 targets (12-134-1), CeeDee Lamb splashed for two scores and 79 yards, and Ezekiel Elliott — on a day where the ground game was quickly scrapped — made up for things with an 8-71-0 receiving haul. Even with a usage tree wider than expected — Prescott threw the ball to nine different teammates — the main Cowboys rang the bell for you.

And carnival life figures to continue, because man, that Cowboys defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed. The Browns made their hay with the ground game (7.7 YPC on 40 attempts) and creative play-calling — Jarvis Landry threw a strike to Beckham on an option pass, and Beckham finished with three overall scores, including a game-clinching 50-yard scamper on an end-around. Cleveland totaled 508 yards on offense on a day when Baker Mayfield was ordinary (5.5 YPA) and Nick Chubb got hurt. Kareem Hunt stepped into the breach with an 11-71-2 pile-moving day, and the unheralded D’Ernest Johnson had 95 rushing yards in closer mode.

Now, I’m trying to figure out how the Cowboys and Rams scored just 37 points on opening night. Since then, Dallas has scored 109 points and allowed 126 points. The only reason Dallas’s start isn’t a total disaster is because Atlanta somehow blew the Week 2 win, the NFC East looks like a total mess, and at least the Pokes have the type of offense you need in the current climate.

But can this defense ever stop anyone?

Cardinals skidding, Panthers surprising

One team that didn’t get the over-ticket blueprint for 2020 is the Arizona Cardinals. The Redbirds suffered their second straight upset Sunday, falling 31-21 to Carolina. It’s the fourth straight time Arizona has fallen under the total this year; to be fair, Week 4’s game fell under because the number was high, but there’s no denying Kyler Murray is not playing effective football right now.

