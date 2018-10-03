Week 4 Fantasy Bad Beats: Betrayed by your own bench

Knowing who to start and knowing who to bench is part of the fun of playing Yahoo Fantasy Football. You get to envision yourself in a front office role during the draft, and then a coaching role during the season where you decide who to play and who to sit week in and week out. Mixing and matching can be the difference between a victory and a defeat, but sometimes, things just go terribly, horribly wrong.

On this edition of Bad Beats, Andy Behrens hears the tale of a fantasy player who had to make some tough decisions regarding who to plug into his starting lineup and who to leave on the bench — decisions that would come to haunt him after Week 4 wrapped up.

This player ended up taking a 30-point L, all because of who he decided to give the week off to.

Enjoying a siesta for this player were the likes of Andrew Luck, Sony Michel, and Corey Davis (and the 100-point-plus list continues in the video above). One ill-advised move and poof! There goes your week.

In our Dishonorable Mention of the week, Andy hears about a player who ended up winning his matchup by a mere .10 points. His opponent, on the other hand had to suffer under the heroics (and acrobatics) of Patrick Mahomes on Monday night.

